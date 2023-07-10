Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy on Stripping Down to Their SKIMS Swimwear in Their 50s: 'Still Here!' (Exclusive)

SKIMS, the shapewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has become synonymous with creating viral campaigns around cultural moments. And their latest offering is no exception. To tap into the resurgence of all things '90s, the brand chose two of the decade’s biggest celebs — Jenny McCarthy, 50, and Carmen Electra, 51 — to pose for its new swim collection campaign.

The former MTV personalities, Dirty Love costars and beauty entrepreneurs (Electra launched GOGO Skincare in 2020 and McCarthy debuted Formless Beauty in 2021) reunited for a series of '90s-inspired photos that showed the two washing a sports car, holding electric guitars and eating ice cream all while in SKIMS swimwear.

Courtesy SKIMS

In the video portion of the campaign, the stars squeeze soapy sponges and show off their smoldering looks in front of a red sports car as they wear black SKIMS bikinis.

PEOPLE caught up with the two to talk about their unique bond, setting boundaries and the '90s looks they still love. And, yes, we asked their secrets for looking ageless.

What did you think when you first got the call from SKIMS?

McCarthy: "Just hearing that I get to be with Carmen again, I was so happy. Because a lot of times you choose jobs, you're like, ooh, I don't know how it's going to work out. I also wear and love SKIMS."

Electra: "Jenny and I have this love for each other. Whenever we get to work together, I'm just so excited, because she's the coolest chick ever. And I wear SKIMS too. The fabric is so good and you can mix and match the the pieces."

What was it like to work with Kim Kardashian?

McCarthy: "She's the most iconic boss bitch in the world. She knows how to run a business. And here’s a tidbit of history: Kim, Carmen and I used to do Super Bowl parties together."

Electra: "Kim's a sweetheart. She's been very cool with me. So I was like, ‘hell yeah, it's on.’"



Carmen Electra, Jenny McCarthy and Kim Kardashian pose together. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Were you excited about the '90s-themed concept?

McCarthy: "I didn't even know what the concept was until I got there. The first thing I thought was, ‘That's genius marketing.’ It felt like a nod to FHM and Maxim back in the day."

Electra: "I didn’t know either. I just knew Jenny was going to be there. There was a mood board with some different ideas, and it was fun to see those photos and reminisce."

Why do you think the '90s is having such a moment again?

McCarthy: "I think Pamela Anderson’s documentary had a lot to do with it. I think that it reminded people of that era, obviously, but also gave a new understanding of the babes of the '90s. They didn't go without their trials and tribulations and their own kind of suffering and their own stories. So as we get older, we have more appreciation for people like that.

Electra: "I also think people in the fashion world and young girls, they love the '90s and things that I would never put back on again. I go, 'Oh my God, I remember those. I remember wearing that,' because I wore some crazy stuff."

Courtesy SKIMS

What look do you still love from that time?

Electra: "Lashes! I started wearing lashes when I was working with Prince in the early '90s. Then when Kate Moss came on the scene, everyone wanted me to do a makeunder, and I’m like, ‘No, I love makeup.’ Now everyone has their own lash company."

McCarthy: "The skinny eyebrows aren't back though. I was with Playboy for a number of years and they just pluck those things right out."

You both look pretty much the same as you did in the '90s. How is that possible? And don’t say that you drink a lot of water!

Electra: "So, it's funny you say that. My entire life, I would not drink water. I drank Coke. I wouldn't go anywhere without it so there was always a Coke falling out of my purse. But I kid you not, I gave up soda and I do think it helped."

McCarthy: "She's talking about Coca-Cola and genetics [laughs]. So, of course it's nutrition, working out, eight hours of sleep and meditation. But it's also new technologies, like Botox. I want women to know that. But I also want people to know that you can get there without it. At 50, I feel like we should be proud. When the SKIMS campaign launched, my hair guy told me people were calling him and saying, 'Isn't it cool how they AI’d them from an old ad to a new one?’ He's like, ‘No, that was real!’"

Courtesy SKIMS

Would you say you’re more or less confident posing in swimwear in your 50s?

McCarthy: "I felt the same. I would say the only thing that changed for me is that I have more confidence in my boundaries. I can say, ‘You know what? I'm done or this is no.’ Before I'd be like, ‘Whatever you say.’ I'm a people pleaser. Now I go, ‘The water's too cold, shut it off.’"

Electra: "Yeah, our voices are more heard. You can say how you feel. For me, I think it's the same. I'm always thinking, ‘Suck it in.’ There are these little things that have always been in the back of my mind, that are still there. So for me, I'm still thinking about my body. ‘Is this the right angle? Is this the side of my face that I like?’ I still have insecurities, that hasn't changed."

What do you want your new fans to know about you?

Electra: "I do OnlyFans and I love being my own boss. I can go as sexy as I want and it feels good. I feel in control of my life. To do stuff like that at 50, it's a state of mind. It’s who you are on the inside, too. If you're fun and playful and you’re not afraid to still be who you are, that keeps you youthful as well. The same with Jenny. She's gorgeous and she's still playful and on set, we had a blast."

McCarthy: "It's true, because Karens don't age well. I want people to know that even bombshells can be juggernauts in this industry. Because I read too many columns back in my day saying that my 14 minutes are over. I'm like, ‘No, I'm on a No. 1 show. I'm still here!’"

