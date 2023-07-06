Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for Sexy New SKIMS Swim Campaign

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra are bringing the '90s back with SKIMS.

The former MTV icons and Dirty Love costars have reunited in a shoot that captures the sexiness and fun of summer — and the women's agelessness. In the just-released photos, they pose together washing a sports car, holding electric guitars and eating ice cream all while in SKIMS swimwear.

“I couldn't be more excited to be a part of SKIMS' latest campaign,” McCarthy, 50, said in a press release. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the '90s, and years later we're still having fun!”

In the video portion of the campaign, the stars squeeze soapy sponges and show off their smoldering looks in front of a red sports car as they wear black SKIMS signature Triangle Tops and Dipped Tie Bikinis.

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra for SKIMS. Courtesy SKIMS

“Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream,” added Electra, 51. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

SKIMS, founded by Kim Kardashian, tapped the dynamic duo for the campaign to “celebrate the impact these women had on pop culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined," the release read. "50 never looked so good!"

McCarthy, a Masked Singer judge and actress, launched her own beauty brand in 2021, speaking to PEOPLE about her latest drop (eye shadow palettes!) last week.

Baywatch star Electra has been prepping for the summer, recently sharing throwback swimsuit shots from the '90s on her Instagram page and via her OnlyFans account.

Carmen Electra for SKIMS. Courtesy SKIMS

The newest SKIMS campaign isn't the only provocative swimwear shoot the brand has shared as of late. Kardashian herself modeled rubber and faux leather in a late June campaign that featured her headline-making swim gloves.



The sleek shoot presented the brand’s new faux leather and rubberized SCUBA swim collection, and featured many other models and several circus performers.

Kardashian has also tapped famous faces like Paris Jackson, Ice Spice, SZA, Tyra Banks and the stars of White Lotus for viral campaigns in recent months.

Jenny McCarthy for SKIMS. Courtesy SKIMS

Kardashian, 42, recently opened up about the more emotional side of the brand, for which she serves as co-founder and creative director. In her TIME magazine cover story, she recounted the sense of duty involved in her shapewear line: “I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”