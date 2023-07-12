Jenny McCarthy Posts a Cheeky BTS Photo of Her SKIMS Shoot: ‘One Brave Makeup Artist’

McCarthy and Carmen Electra star in the latest viral SKIMS campaign, which is an ode to the 1990s

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 01:18PM EDT
Jenny McCarthy attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV
Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jenny McCarthy is giving a sneak peek at the hard work that went into her SKIMS shoot.

The Masked Singer host, 50, shared a behind-the-scenes photo getting ready for the shoot with her makeup artist — who McCarthy teased as being “brave” for touching up parts of her lower body. 

In the shot, McCarthy could be seen spreading her legs out wide on each side of the makeup chair and throwing up a peace sign with her left hand, as her makeup artist appeared to bend down to apply makeup between her legs.

“BTS of @skims shoot. @beautybyangee being one brave makeup artist 🤣❤️,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “makeup artist,” “beauty” and “skims.” She also tagged her hairstylist Scott King, who did her hair for the shoot.

McCarthy and fellow icon Carmen Electra, reunited for a series of '90s-inspired photos that showed the two washing a sports car, holding electric guitars and eating ice cream all while in SKIMS swimwear. 

In the video portion of the campaign, the stars squeeze soapy sponges and show off their smoldering looks in front of a red sports car as they wear black SKIMS signature Triangle Tops and Dipped Tie Bikinis. 

"Just hearing that I get to be with Carmen again, I was so happy. Because a lot of times you choose jobs, you're like, ooh, I don't know how it's going to work out. I also wear and love SKIMS," McCarthy told PEOPLE of the shoot.

SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign.

Courtesy SKIMS

McCarthy told PEOPLE she didn’t know what the concept was until she got to the shoot, but was pleasantly surprised. “The first thing I thought was, ‘That's genius marketing.’ It felt like a nod to FHM and Maxim back in the day," she said.

SKIMS, founded by Kim Kardashian and known for its viral campaigns, tapped the dynamic duo to “celebrate” their impact “on pop culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined," according to a press release on the latest campaign. "50 never looked so good!"

SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign.

Courtesy SKIMS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The newest SKIMS campaign isn't the only provocative swimwear shoot the brand has shared as of late. Kardashian herself modeled rubber and faux leather in a late June campaign that featured her headline-making swim gloves

Kardashian has also tapped famous faces like Paris Jackson, Ice Spice, SZA, Tyra Banks and the stars of White Lotus for viral campaigns in recent months.

Related Articles
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for Sexy New SKIMS Swim Campaign
SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign
Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy on Stripping Down to Their SKIMS Swimwear in Their 50s: 'Still Here!' (Exclusive)
SKIMS Swim Campaign June 2023 Editorial Images
Kim Kardashian Models Rubber and Faux Leather Swimwear for SKIMS in Provocative New Campaign
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness In Sizzling Strapless Bikini
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kim Kardashian Says She Might Not Want to Pose in Her Underwear in Her 50s but Will Do 'Anything' to Stay Young
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Have âMommy Daughter Dayâ and Re-enact âWhite Lotusâ Scene
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 5, Enjoy ‘Mommy Daughter Day’ and Re-enact ‘White Lotus’ Scene
SKIMS BRINGS TOGETHER THE NEXT-GENERATION OF GLOBAL STARS FOR LATEST SHAPEWEAR CAMPAIGN VIRAL MUSICIANS ICE SPICE, NESSA BARRETT, PINKPANTHERESS, AND RAYE DEBUT NEW SHAPEWEAR STYLES. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Skims
Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress Star in a Next Generation SKIMS Campaign
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Bella Hadid Campaign Images for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Bella Hadid Fronts Charlotte Tilbury's New Lip Launch and Shares What Shade Gives Her Confidence (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian SKIMS campaign
Kim Kardashian Models New Sexy SKIMS Swim Collection with Alien Co-Stars — See the Spacey Snaps
Lourdes Leon Chemical X as featured in W Magazine's Pop Issue credit Nick Sethi/W Magazine
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Poses in Nearly Nude Sheer Catsuit for 'W' Magazine
Hailey Clauson SI Swim photo diary; Courtesy Hailey Clauson
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Hailey Clauson Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her Shoot (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'
Travis Barker Shares Cheeky Photo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian on Her Birthday: 'My Soulmate'
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Butt-Baring Cutout Leggings in Photo Shared by Husband Travis Barker
Emma Roberts bikini
Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’