Jenny McCarthy is giving a sneak peek at the hard work that went into her SKIMS shoot.

The Masked Singer host, 50, shared a behind-the-scenes photo getting ready for the shoot with her makeup artist — who McCarthy teased as being “brave” for touching up parts of her lower body.

In the shot, McCarthy could be seen spreading her legs out wide on each side of the makeup chair and throwing up a peace sign with her left hand, as her makeup artist appeared to bend down to apply makeup between her legs.

“BTS of @skims shoot. @beautybyangee being one brave makeup artist 🤣❤️,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “makeup artist,” “beauty” and “skims.” She also tagged her hairstylist Scott King, who did her hair for the shoot.

McCarthy and fellow icon Carmen Electra, reunited for a series of '90s-inspired photos that showed the two washing a sports car, holding electric guitars and eating ice cream all while in SKIMS swimwear.

In the video portion of the campaign, the stars squeeze soapy sponges and show off their smoldering looks in front of a red sports car as they wear black SKIMS signature Triangle Tops and Dipped Tie Bikinis.

"Just hearing that I get to be with Carmen again, I was so happy. Because a lot of times you choose jobs, you're like, ooh, I don't know how it's going to work out. I also wear and love SKIMS," McCarthy told PEOPLE of the shoot.

SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign. Courtesy SKIMS

McCarthy told PEOPLE she didn’t know what the concept was until she got to the shoot, but was pleasantly surprised. “The first thing I thought was, ‘That's genius marketing.’ It felt like a nod to FHM and Maxim back in the day," she said.

SKIMS, founded by Kim Kardashian and known for its viral campaigns, tapped the dynamic duo to “celebrate” their impact “on pop culture and their timeless appeal, reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined," according to a press release on the latest campaign. "50 never looked so good!"

SKIMS Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra Swim Campaign. Courtesy SKIMS

The newest SKIMS campaign isn't the only provocative swimwear shoot the brand has shared as of late. Kardashian herself modeled rubber and faux leather in a late June campaign that featured her headline-making swim gloves.

Kardashian has also tapped famous faces like Paris Jackson, Ice Spice, SZA, Tyra Banks and the stars of White Lotus for viral campaigns in recent months.