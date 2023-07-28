She Was Kidnapped and Killed After Stepping Off School Bus in 1993. A Suspect Was Just Arrested

“I have confidence that we have the right person,” the local prosecutor said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Jennifer Odom. She Was Kidnapped and Killed After Stepping Off School Bus in 1993. A Suspect Was Just Arrested
Photo:

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a cold case investigation involving the 1993 killing of a 12-year-old girl in Florida.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a press conference on Thursday that Jeffrey Norman Crum has been charged with murder, kidnapping and sexual battery in connection with Jennifer Odom’s death.

It's not immediately clear if Crum has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Jennifer was last seen getting off her school bus in northeastern Pasco County to walk home in 1993. Six days later, her body was found along a horse riding trails off Powell Road in Hernando County with signs of trauma, signaling she was “brutally attacked and murdered,” police said at the press conference. 

Her death launched a manhunt for the suspect, which had been originally focused on the driver of a blue pickup truck some fellow students said they saw at the scene after Jennifer left the bus.

Since then, investigators have tested “dozens and dozens” and “maybe even hundreds of items” they believed to be linked to her death. However, despite their efforts, many of the clues and leads led to dead ends.

Jeffrey Norman Crum. She Was Kidnapped and Killed After Stepping Off School Bus in 1993. A Suspect Was Just Arrested

Hernando County Sheriff's OfficeHernando County Sheriff's Office via AP

Nienhuis said after years of investigating leads, a breakthrough came due biological material collected from a crime scene from another teenager who was “horribly attacked” and sexually assaulted 13 months prior to Jennifer's death.

The biological material found was put through a DNA analysis in 2015; it allegedly identified the 61-year-old Crum as the primary suspect in that case. 

“The MO’s in both cases were almost identical with the exception of Jennifer, as we know, was abducted and found six days later. So [Crum] quickly, almost instantaneously, became our number one suspect in the Jennifer Odom case,” Nienhuis said.

Following this breakthrough, investigators worked for years gathering evidence against Crum through several interviews. While officials wouldn’t give many details about the evidence found in the case, they said he owned a blue truck and was familiar with the area where Jennifer was taken and killed. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“I have confidence that we have the right person and that we have the right aggravators, in this particular case, to treat it as a death penalty case,” said Bill Gladson, State Attorney for Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," he added. "This is a thing that keeps parents up at night, worrying about their children."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Missing Crypto Millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba Found Dead In Suitcase
Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Third Defendant Named in Classified Documents Case Against Donald Trump, Who Faces Three New Charges
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'
Conrad Sheils missing after pennsylvania flash flood
Search Ends for 9-Month-Old Boy Swept Away by Pennsylvania Flood that Killed His Sister and Mom
Tyler Perry Is Offering $100K Reward for Information About Targeted Murder of Gay Black Man
Tyler Perry Calls for Help, Offers $100K Reward for Information About Targeted Murder of Gay Man
Forensic scientist Dr. Henry C. Lee
Celebrity Forensic Scientist Liable For Fabricating Evidence that Sent 2 Teens to Prison for 30 Years
mother who killed 3 kids
Father of Baby Whose Mother Killed Him, 2 Other Siblings Before Suicide Said He Saw Red Flags
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing
Thomas Middaugh mug shot
Mich. Man Who Admitted to Killing and Dismembering His Neighbor's Dog Gets 60 Days in Jail
Generic crime scene
Parents Charged as Boy, 5, Who Shot and Killed Brother, 16 Months, Is Found to Have Had Cocaine in System
michael k. williams
Drug Dealer Involved in Death of Michael K. Williams Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison
Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York
Nearly 3 Decades Later, Tupac Shakur's Murder Investigation Is Reopened
March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernande
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Was Arrested After Allegedly Planning School Shootings, Police Say
District Attorney Stollsteimer Announces Charges in the 1975 Murder of Eight-Year-Old Gretchen Harrington
Former Pastor Charged with 1975 Murder of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl on Her Way to Bible Camp
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell 'Disrespected' Parents of Lost Children by Faking Abduction, Says Mom of Murder Victim