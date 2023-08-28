Jennifer Love Hewitt is the latest star to hop on the Ariel hair trend.

On Friday, the 9-1-1 actress, 44, revealed that she recently paid a visit to Nikki Lee at her Nine Zero One salon for a dramatic hair change for fall.

A closer look at her transformation can be seen in an Instagram reel posted by Lee, who has also worked with Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff.

In the clip, Hewitt sits in the salon chair modeling her wavy chest-length brown-blonde hair for the last time. (From the looks of her Instagram feed, it appears as though the golden shade is also fairly new.)

The video then cuts to a photo of Hewitt’s loose ringlets on the floor and then a clip of Lee applying a red dye to the star’s hair.

Finally, it transitions to Hewitt playing with her new dark red chin-length bob, featuring swooping side bangs and hints of brown.

“Was time to spice things up 🌶️,” Lee captioned the post.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer alumna also shared a closer look at her spicy style with before-and-after photos.

“Ready for Fall🎃🧡,” she wrote.

Auburn and copper hair has been a go-to for trendsetting stars — such as Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen — as of late. All of them, in the course of the past few months, have splashed the shade onto their signature cuts.

Fox amped up her middle-parted locks with an eye-popping ginger shade while Ratajkowski upgraded her long shaggy strands and baby bangs with an ombré colorway. Now Hewitt is sure to inspire a new wave of reddish-brown ‘dos.

Hewitt's cool hair change may also signal her refreshed outlook on life in her 40s.

On her 44th birthday in February, she shared a makeup-free selfie captioned with words of gratitude. "Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," she wrote.