Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Followers to 'Be Kind' After Speculation She Got a Brow Lift: 'Spread Love'

The actress gently reminded fans to 'let people be filtered or unfiltered' after sharing her new hair color on social media

By
Published on September 7, 2023 02:51PM EDT
Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Photo:

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Jennifer Love Hewitt is addressing her followers over recent speculation on her current appearance.

The Party of Five alum, 44, asked fans to "be kind" and "spread love," after people commented about whether or not she had a brow lift or other cosmetic procedures.

"So many people said I look different," she playfully wrote Sunday over a series of Instagram Stories playing with filters, as Allure showed. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural. I woke up like this. Filters don't change you that much."

Getting more serious, she wrote on her sixth shot, "JK. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

Hewitt specifically addressed the brow lift rumors via video clip. "Hi, I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure," she said, according to the beauty outlet. "I didn't even know you could life your brows like that."

"The only thing I've done is microblading with Audrey [Glass], who I love," she said of her brow artist.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Followers to âBe Kindâ After Speculation She Got a Brow Lift: âSpread Loveâ
Jennifer Love Hewitt posts a makeup-free selfie to celebrate turning 44 on Feb. 21, 2023.

jenniferloverhewitt/Instagram

On Aug. 25, the 9-1-1 actress displayed a dramatic hair color change and cut for fall, which had sparked fan commentary on her contrasting look.

“Was time to spice things up 🌶️,” her hairstylist Nikki Lee captioned the post, showcasing longer blond waves chopped into a dark red chin-length bob, featuring swooping side bangs and hints of brown.

Despite some negative remarks saying Hewitt didn't look like herself anymore, the TV star's more positive fan base showed her — and her new look — a lot of love.

"Gorgeous!! @jenniferlovehewitt this cut and color look stunning!!" Fuller House actress Jodie Sweeten wrote, while a second fan added, "In love since I was a teenager!"

A third weighed in with similar energy: "GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU JENNIFER."

Hewitt has previously addressed the constant scrutiny on her body from growing up and aging in Hollywood. In a 2021 interview with Vulture, the cult icon opened up about fielding constant questions that were "incredibly inappropriate."

"At a press junket for I Know or I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said 'Silicone Free' on it because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [the reporters'] mouths. I was really tired of that conversation."

