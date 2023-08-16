Jennifer Lopez Wishes Husband Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

The couple both sang along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" as they enjoyed a drive together

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 12:22AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Photo:

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her husband Ben Affleck!

On Tuesday, Lopez, 54, shared a video of the pair singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" 1960 love song on Instagram in celebration of Affleck's 51st birthday.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez wrote in the post's caption, which showed her husband of one year driving while she sat in the passenger seat with her hair blowing in the wind.

In the sweet birthday post, the pair wore matching white shirts as they enjoyed quality time together.

It's been a summer of celebration for Lopez and Affleck, who marked their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and celebrated Lopez's 54th birthday together on July 24.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez recently wrote in her On the JLo newsletter as she shared photos with Affleck from her birthday party. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Jlo celebrates Husband, Ben Affleck's, birthday

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

The images Lopez shared from the event included one of her wrapping her arms around Affleck from behind while he sat in a chair and another in which the Oscar winner embraced her with one hand from his seat.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez and Affleck were spotted as they arrived at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in celebration of their wedding anniversary on July 16. That week, the Mother star teased her new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas" in an Instagram post and revealed the song's lyrics in her newsletter. The track revisits the couple's 2022 Las Vegas wedding.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” Lopez sings in the song. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing.” 

Lopez and Affleck did not appear to make a major celebration over Affleck's birthday last year, which came shortly after their nuptials. Back in 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the couple shared a "quiet celebration" with Lopez's now 15-year-old twins Max and Emme to celebrate Affleck's 49th birthday.

Related Articles
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Is 'Happy and Thriving' as He Turns 51, Says Source (Exclusive)
andy cohenâs mom steaming john mayerâs clothes in the hamptons
Andy Cohen’s Mother Steams John Mayer’s Shirt Ahead of Night Out: 'Mom Stops at Nothing to Help'
In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Schumer Wishes Pal Jennifer Lawrence Happy Birthday with 'Trailer Trash' Doll Photo: 'Never Change'
Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Vows to ‘Show Less Skin’ Moving Forward: ‘Upholding Modesty’
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer photo from The Help
Jessica Chastain Pitches Idea for 'The Help' Sequel with Octavia Spencer: 'How Amazing Would That Film Be?'
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner Questions Estranged Wife's Claim That She 'Felt Pressured' to Sign Prenup
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Accuses Ex of ‘Gamesmanship of the Worst Sort’ as Divorce Battle Heats Up
Jennifer Garner, John Miller
Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Seen Out on Jog Together in Rare Sighting
Halle Berryâs Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Funny Photos on Her Birthday: âShe Makes Me Laugh
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Funny Photos on Her Birthday: 'She Makes Me Laugh'
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King Says Upcoming Wedding to Steven Piet Will Be a 'Little Non-Traditional’ (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Feels 'Relieved' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama'
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine is 'Happy' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama' (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lots of Cake and Shares His 'Favourite Birthday Card Yet'
Drena De Niro remembers late son Leandro
Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'