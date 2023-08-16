Jennifer Lopez Wishes Husband Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her husband Ben Affleck!

On Tuesday, Lopez, 54, shared a video of the pair singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" 1960 love song on Instagram in celebration of Affleck's 51st birthday.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez wrote in the post's caption, which showed her husband of one year driving while she sat in the passenger seat with her hair blowing in the wind.

In the sweet birthday post, the pair wore matching white shirts as they enjoyed quality time together.



It's been a summer of celebration for Lopez and Affleck, who marked their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and celebrated Lopez's 54th birthday together on July 24.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez recently wrote in her On the JLo newsletter as she shared photos with Affleck from her birthday party. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”



The images Lopez shared from the event included one of her wrapping her arms around Affleck from behind while he sat in a chair and another in which the Oscar winner embraced her with one hand from his seat.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez and Affleck were spotted as they arrived at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, in celebration of their wedding anniversary on July 16. That week, the Mother star teased her new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas" in an Instagram post and revealed the song's lyrics in her newsletter. The track revisits the couple's 2022 Las Vegas wedding.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” Lopez sings in the song. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing.”

Lopez and Affleck did not appear to make a major celebration over Affleck's birthday last year, which came shortly after their nuptials. Back in 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the couple shared a "quiet celebration" with Lopez's now 15-year-old twins Max and Emme to celebrate Affleck's 49th birthday.

