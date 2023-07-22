Celebrity Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Breathable Alternative to Dresses for Summer — Similar Options Start at $26 Wide-leg jumpsuits are super flowy, making them so easy to wear By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Published on July 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez has been turning to the chicest and comfiest finds for her lunches and shopping trips, from breezy tunic dresses to sweeping maxis — and her latest summer look is no exception. On Tuesday, the Hustlers star wore a red hot halter jumpsuit with a super wide-leg flare that billowed behind her as she went to lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. (The flared hem of her jumpsuit was so dramatic that we initially thought it was a dress!) She accessorized the jumpsuit with a red bag, oversized sunglasses, and large hoops. Getty Images This isn’t the first time Lopez has turned to the breezy style: Back in May, she wore a gray flared jumpsuit while doing press for her Netflix movie The Mother. Other stars like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Garner have worn the style too, proving that jumpsuits are the one-and-done style your closet needs. If you’re looking for something slightly more comfy than a dress that’s also flattering, a super wide-leg jumpsuit similar to Lopez’s recent look is it. Shop wide-leg jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, Madewell, and Nordstrom below starting at just $26. Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $29.88–$33.99; amazon.com Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $82.99 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Free People Harlow One-Piece, $70; freepeople.com Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78; freepeople.com Madewell Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $118.50 with code SUNDAZE (orig. $158); madewell.com Free People Easy Does It Jumpsuit, $148; freepeople.com Free People Solid Serendipity Jumpsuit, $198; freepeople.com Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26 Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 You can get a red jumpsuit that looks so similar to Lopez’s for as little as $26 with the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit. The jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette that’s comfy and breezy, making it an ideal choice for summer, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for breathability up top. You can wear it by itself or layer it over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Plus, the jumpsuit has two pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in 43 colors, including red, green, pink, and yellow. One five-star reviewer said, “It is one of the most comfortable things I own.” Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $83 (Save $56) Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $139 $83 If you loved the halter neckline of Lopez’s jumpsuit, consider adding this sleek option by Julia Jordan to your cart. The jumpsuit features a halter neckline that exposes the shoulders to let them breathe, and it also offers a flattering wide-leg hem that so many celebrities love to wear. The comfy jumpsuit is made with a soft polyester and spandex blend material that’s lined to prevent it from being see-through. The night-ready jumpsuit comes in three colors, including black, wine, and green, and it’s available in sizes 2 through 16. Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, $32 with coupon (Save $8) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $32 You can also get a super wide-leg jumpsuit in a more casual look, like the Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, which only costs $32 at Amazon. The silhouette is extra baggy for a comfy fit and relaxed look. It comes in an easy pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy, and it features two pockets and suspender straps with cute buttons. “I love this jumpsuit! The fit is so flattering and comfortable,” one shopper said. In addition to khaki, it comes in 12 vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, blue, and green. Super wide-leg jumpsuits are the perfect alternative to dresses. If you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe and want to look as chic as Lopez does while running errands, consider adding more wide-leg jumpsuits to your summer closet. Shop more of our favorite picks below. Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $34 (Save $2) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $34 Free People Harlow One-Piece, $70 Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $70 Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78 Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $78 Madewell Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $119 with code (Save $39) Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $158 $119 Free People Easy Does It Jumpsuit, $148 Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $148 Free People Solid Serendipity Jumpsuit, $198 Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $198