Jennifer Lopez has been turning to the chicest and comfiest finds for her lunches and shopping trips, from breezy tunic dresses to sweeping maxis — and her latest summer look is no exception.

On Tuesday, the Hustlers star wore a red hot halter jumpsuit with a super wide-leg flare that billowed behind her as she went to lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. (The flared hem of her jumpsuit was so dramatic that we initially thought it was a dress!) She accessorized the jumpsuit with a red bag, oversized sunglasses, and large hoops.

Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Lopez has turned to the breezy style: Back in May, she wore a gray flared jumpsuit while doing press for her Netflix movie The Mother. Other stars like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Garner have worn the style too, proving that jumpsuits are the one-and-done style your closet needs.

If you’re looking for something slightly more comfy than a dress that’s also flattering, a super wide-leg jumpsuit similar to Lopez’s recent look is it. Shop wide-leg jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, Madewell, and Nordstrom below starting at just $26.

Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26

Amazon

You can get a red jumpsuit that looks so similar to Lopez’s for as little as $26 with the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit. The jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette that’s comfy and breezy, making it an ideal choice for summer, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for breathability up top.

You can wear it by itself or layer it over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Plus, the jumpsuit has two pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in 43 colors, including red, green, pink, and yellow. One five-star reviewer said, “It is one of the most comfortable things I own.”

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $83 (Save $56)

Nordstrom

If you loved the halter neckline of Lopez’s jumpsuit, consider adding this sleek option by Julia Jordan to your cart. The jumpsuit features a halter neckline that exposes the shoulders to let them breathe, and it also offers a flattering wide-leg hem that so many celebrities love to wear.

The comfy jumpsuit is made with a soft polyester and spandex blend material that’s lined to prevent it from being see-through. The night-ready jumpsuit comes in three colors, including black, wine, and green, and it’s available in sizes 2 through 16.

Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, $32 with coupon (Save $8)

Amazon

You can also get a super wide-leg jumpsuit in a more casual look, like the Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, which only costs $32 at Amazon. The silhouette is extra baggy for a comfy fit and relaxed look. It comes in an easy pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy, and it features two pockets and suspender straps with cute buttons.

“I love this jumpsuit! The fit is so flattering and comfortable,” one shopper said. In addition to khaki, it comes in 12 vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, blue, and green.

Super wide-leg jumpsuits are the perfect alternative to dresses. If you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe and want to look as chic as Lopez does while running errands, consider adding more wide-leg jumpsuits to your summer closet. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $34 (Save $2)

Amazon

Free People Harlow One-Piece, $70

Free People

Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78

Free People

Madewell Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $119 with code (Save $39)

Madewell

Free People Easy Does It Jumpsuit, $148

Free People

Free People Solid Serendipity Jumpsuit, $198

Free People

