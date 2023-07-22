Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Breathable Alternative to Dresses for Summer — Similar Options Start at $26

Wide-leg jumpsuits are super flowy, making them so easy to wear

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez Super Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has been turning to the chicest and comfiest finds for her lunches and shopping trips, from breezy tunic dresses to sweeping maxis — and her latest summer look is no exception.

On Tuesday, the Hustlers star wore a red hot halter jumpsuit with a super wide-leg flare that billowed behind her as she went to lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles. (The flared hem of her jumpsuit was so dramatic that we initially thought it was a dress!) She accessorized the jumpsuit with a red bag, oversized sunglasses, and large hoops.

Jennifer Lopez Super Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Embed

Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Lopez has turned to the breezy style: Back in May, she wore a gray flared jumpsuit while doing press for her Netflix movie The Mother. Other stars like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Garner have worn the style too, proving that jumpsuits are the one-and-done style your closet needs.

If you’re looking for something slightly more comfy than a dress that’s also flattering, a super wide-leg jumpsuit similar to Lopez’s recent look is it. Shop wide-leg jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, Madewell, and Nordstrom below starting at just $26.

Wide-Leg Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $26

Amazon Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

You can get a red jumpsuit that looks so similar to Lopez’s for as little as $26 with the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit. The jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette that’s comfy and breezy, making it an ideal choice for summer, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for breathability up top. 

You can wear it by itself or layer it over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Plus, the jumpsuit has two pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in 43 colors, including red, green, pink, and yellow. One five-star reviewer said, “It is one of the most comfortable things I own.”

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $83 (Save $56)

Nordstrom Julia Jordan Halter Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

If you loved the halter neckline of Lopez’s jumpsuit, consider adding this sleek option by Julia Jordan to your cart. The jumpsuit features a halter neckline that exposes the shoulders to let them breathe, and it also offers a flattering wide-leg hem that so many celebrities love to wear. 

The comfy jumpsuit is made with a soft polyester and spandex blend material that’s lined to prevent it from being see-through. The night-ready jumpsuit comes in three colors, including black, wine, and green, and it’s available in sizes 2 through 16.

Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, $32 with coupon (Save $8)

Amazon Imbpceu Women Wide Leg Overalls Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

You can also get a super wide-leg jumpsuit in a more casual look, like the Imbpceu Wide-Leg Overalls, which only costs $32 at Amazon. The silhouette is extra baggy for a comfy fit and relaxed look. It comes in an easy pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy, and it features two pockets and suspender straps with cute buttons. 

“I love this jumpsuit! The fit is so flattering and comfortable,” one shopper said. In addition to khaki, it comes in 12 vibrant colors, including pink, yellow, blue, and green.

Super wide-leg jumpsuits are the perfect alternative to dresses. If you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe and want to look as chic as Lopez does while running errands, consider adding more wide-leg jumpsuits to your summer closet. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $34 (Save $2)

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap V Neck Oversized Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Free People Harlow One-Piece, $70

Free People Harlow One-Piece

Free People

Free People Homecoming Jumper, $78

Free People Homecoming Jumper

Free People

Madewell Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $119 with code (Save $39)

Madewell Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Madewell

Free People Easy Does It Jumpsuit, $148

Free People Easy Does It Jumpsuit

Free People

Free People Solid Serendipity Jumpsuit, $198

Free People Solid Serendipity Jumpsuit

Free People

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Ruggable's Birthday Sale Tout
Rugs of Every Shape, Size, and Style Are Discounted Right Now During Ruggable’s Biggest Sale of the Year
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart
Okp Vacuum Tout
A $350 Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Call a ‘Little Miracle’ Is on Sale for Just $90 at Amazon
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing a Cropped Selena Quintanilla Tee — 26 Years After Starring in 'Selena'
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Bike Shorts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Biker Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings
Rue La La Longchamp Sale Tout
Travel-Friendly Longchamp Bags Are Foldable, Spacious, and a Stylish Swap for Backpacks — and They’re on Sale
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Recalls Being Outed Before She Was Ready: ‘It Was Shocking’
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Best BTS Finds from Nordstrom Tout
15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra
This Wireless Bra That Offers ‘Supreme Support’ and ‘All-Day Comfort’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing