Jennifer Lopez Wore White Wide-Leg Jeans for Summer — Shop 9 Similar Styles Starting at $37

She’s worn wide-leg bottoms on repeat recently

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on July 25, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez Wide-Leg White Jeans
Photo:

Getty Images

When it comes to wearing denim in summer, there’s one style in particular that sweeps across Hollywood year after year: white jeans. And Jennifer Lopez just wore the tried-and-true summer color in the most flattering (and comfortable) silhouette.

The Shotgun Wedding star was seen exiting her car in an all-white outfit that included a white flowy blouse and wide-leg jeans. She accessorized the look with a neutral crossbody bag, clear pumps, and oversized sunglasses for an effortlessly chic appearance.

Jennifer Lopez Wide-Leg White Jeans

Getty Images

Lopez has turned to wide-leg silhouettes time and again in recent months, from trousers to jumpsuits and more. Wide-leg bottoms can feel more breathable than slimmer styles since they allow for more airflow. Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Anne Hathaway have also turned to the style this summer.

If you’re looking to add more white white-leg jeans to your closet before summer comes to an end, we’ve scoured the internet for the chicest styles you can get, starting at $37. And don’t worry about the outdated notion that you can’t wear white after Labor Day — Lopez is the first star to remind us that you definitely can.

White Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans, $38 

Amazon GRAPENT Womens Flare Jeans High Waisted Wide Leg Baggy Jean for Women Stretch Denim Pants

Amazon

You can get a pair of white wide-leg jeans that look similar to Lopez’s recent pair for as little as $38 at Amazon. The Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans come in a wide-leg silhouette that’s comfy and breathable. They feature a flattering high waist that hugs you in and helps elongate your legs, and the jeans are made of a stretchy cotton and spandex blend that offers four-way stretch to move with you. They come in an easy pull-on style that has a zip fly, button closure, and belt loop, plus four functional pockets to store small items.

SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Jeans

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Loose High Waist Solid Straight Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

If you want a slightly baggier vibe, consider adding the SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Jeans to your summer closet. The jeans feature a wide-leg hem and oversized silhouette for a relaxed look that’s perfect for pairing with sandals, white sneakers, or boots. They have a subtle crop at the hem to show off your shoes and feature four functional pockets. The jeans are made of a soft viscose blend fabric that one shopper described as “thick” and not . In addition to white, you can snag them in 16 gorgeous colors including pink, green, and yellow.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Madewell

When the weather gets super hot, having a cropped pair of jeans can help you stay cool, and Madewell’s The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans are breezy and flowy, making them a top choice for summer weather. The pants come in a high waist silhouette with slouchy wide legs for a relaxed look, while the fabric offers a vintage feel thanks to structured denim. In the past week alone, over 1,160 Madewell shoppers have added them to their carts.

White jeans go with practically everything in your closet, so if you’re looking to streamline your summer wardrobe, stock up on these flattering wide-leg jeans inspired by Lopez below.

Gap Factory High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $37 ($43 Off)

GAP High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

GAP

Banana Republic Factory High Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean, $54 ($36 Off)

Banana Republic HIGH-RISE WIDE-LEG CROPPED JEAN

Banana Republic

NYDJ Teresa Wide-Leg Jeans, $58 ($49 Off)

Amazon NYDJ Women's Teresa Wide Leg Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Hint of Blu Happy Anchor High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Hint of Blu Happy Anchor High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant

Everlane

Madewell Super Wide-Leg Jeans

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans

Madewell

