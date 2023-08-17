Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: ‘Your Name Is Love’

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday after celebrating husband Ben Affleck's 51st birthday

Published on August 17, 2023 06:31AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez steps out in Los Angeles. Photo:

GAMR/BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is getting mystical!

The "If You Had My Love" singer, 54, looked refreshed as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, following her husband Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday celebrations.

Sporting a slicked-back bun hairstyle, Lopez rocked a white T-shirt with the words “You are the soul of the universe, and your name is Love,” by Persian poet Rumi.

Wearing black leggings and Air Jordan trainers, Lopez accessorized with black sunglasses and a large, colorful tote bag.

The star’s laid-back appearance comes after she celebrated Affleck’s 51st birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the Maid in Manhattan star shared a sweet video of her and her husband in the car singing along to Sam Cooke's 1960 song, "(What A) Wonderful World". 

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez steps out in Los Angeles.

GAMR/BACKGRID

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez captioned the video, which showcased the pair singing in matching white shirts as the Air actor and director drove along.

Affleck and Lopez — who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July — were spotted leaving the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, in great spirits earlier this month. Affleck also wore a shirt that read "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” the source added. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

Lopez also celebrated her 54th birthday back in July, with Affleck hosting a party for her in their home. 

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter at the time. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

