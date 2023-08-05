Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez Shopped in the Hamptons in a Summery T-Shirt — Shop 6 White Tees Starting at $8 Everyone needs this closet essential By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit to copy. The Mother actress has been serving up style inspiration all summer long, whether she’s running errands in trendy denim or celebrating her birthday in a comfy caftan, and Lopez’s latest low-key ensemble was no exception. Earlier this week, the singer was spotted shopping in the Hamptons in ripped wide-leg light wash blue jeans, white sneakers, and a basic white T-shirt everyone needs in their closet. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com J.Lo’s white tee is especially appropriate for summer thanks to its cropped length and scoop neck, which can help keep you cool in the brutal heat. It goes without saying that white T-shirts are closet chameleons, wearable everywhere from the grocery store to dinner out when accessorized properly. But with so much wear, they often turn yellow with sweat stains or simply need replacing after a while. Refresh your white T-shirt lineup with these six options at Amazon, all under $30. Amazon White T-Shirts Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Hanes Tri-Blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt, $7.83 (orig. $14) Hanes Women’s X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt, $10 Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt, $10.94–$13.64 Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, $11.94–$28.50 Micticsi Short Sleeve V-Neck Basic T-Shirt, $19.99 MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt, $21.99 Hanes Tri-Blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $8 Hanes has been designing high-quality basics for decades, so the brand’s timeless items never disappoint. This classic T-shirt has everything you’re looking for in a holy grail pick: It’s going for just $8 right now, so you might as well grab a few to have on hand. Spanx's New Fall Jeans Come in Trendy Silhouettes We Always Spot on Celebrities Hanes Women’s X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Also by Hanes, this white V-neck T-shirt is bound to be one you’ll wear on repeat. Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the basic tee their seal of approval, and reviewers rave about how soft and not see-through the fabric is. Scoop it up for just $10 now. MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 If you’re looking for a little something extra, this white T-shirt features a trendy twist front that flatters nearly every body type. The cropped length will look cute with jean shorts and skorts this summer and into fall. More than 9,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and reviewers deem the cropped length “perfect.” White T-shirts are one of those tried-and-true items you’ll always get use out of, no matter the season, so stock up on some crisp Lopez-inspired picks for less than $30 at Amazon. Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Micticsi Short Sleeve V-Neck Basic T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $10 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears 10 Summer Blouses We're Loving at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50 This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home