Jennifer Lopez Shopped in the Hamptons in a Summery T-Shirt — Shop 6 White Tees Starting at $8

Published on August 5, 2023

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez outfit to copy.

The Mother actress has been serving up style inspiration all summer long, whether she’s running errands in trendy denim or celebrating her birthday in a comfy caftan, and Lopez’s latest low-key ensemble was no exception. Earlier this week, the singer was spotted shopping in the Hamptons in ripped wide-leg light wash blue jeans, white sneakers, and a basic white T-shirt everyone needs in their closet.

Jennifer Lopez

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

J.Lo’s white tee is especially appropriate for summer thanks to its cropped length and scoop neck, which can help keep you cool in the brutal heat. It goes without saying that white T-shirts are closet chameleons, wearable everywhere from the grocery store to dinner out when accessorized properly. But with so much wear, they often turn yellow with sweat stains or simply need replacing after a while.

Refresh your white T-shirt lineup with these six options at Amazon, all under $30.

Amazon White T-Shirts Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Hanes Tri-Blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon Hanes Women's Originals Tri-blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt,

Amazon

Hanes has been designing high-quality basics for decades, so the brand’s timeless items never disappoint. This classic T-shirt has everything you’re looking for in a holy grail pick: It’s going for just $8 right now, so you might as well grab a few to have on hand.

Hanes Women’s X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon Hanes Women's X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

Also by Hanes, this white V-neck T-shirt is bound to be one you’ll wear on repeat. Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the basic tee their seal of approval, and reviewers rave about how soft and not see-through the fabric is. Scoop it up for just $10 now. 

MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt

Amazon MakeMeChic Women's Summer Crop Top Solid Short Sleeve Twist Front Tee T-Shirt

Amazon

If you’re looking for a little something extra, this white T-shirt features a trendy twist front that flatters nearly every body type. The cropped length will look cute with jean shorts and skorts this summer and into fall. More than 9,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and reviewers deem the cropped length “perfect.”

White T-shirts are one of those tried-and-true items you’ll always get use out of, no matter the season, so stock up on some crisp Lopez-inspired picks for less than $30 at Amazon.

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Multipacks

Amazon

Micticsi Short Sleeve V-Neck Basic T-Shirt

Amazon Micticsi Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Casual Solid

Amazon

Gildan Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt

Amazon Gildan Women's Softstyle Cotton T-Shirt, Style G64000l, Multipack

Amazon

