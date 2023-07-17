Jennifer Lopez Wears White Minidress for Dinner with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their wedding anniversary!

The couple were pictured heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in celebration of their first wedding anniversary — after their last-minute elopement in Las Vegas last July — in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, were stylishly dressed for the occasion as they walked hand-in-hand to the celeb hotspot. Lopez wore a white minidress decorated with rhinestones and silver platform heels. She accessorized her date night look with embellished drop earrings and a Cartier panther ring.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary.

The “Get Right” singer wore her hair in loose waves and glowed in bronze makeup and her signature nude glossy lips. Affleck, meanwhile, donned a black sweater, matching tailored pants and loafers.

Last summer, Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck got married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 15.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter at the time. The couple announced their engagement two months prior in April.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas last July.

Lopez and the AIR actor later celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia in August in front of friends and family, which included Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, and the couple’s children.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed another family gathering with Affleck’s daughter Violet, 17, as they attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's White Party.

The trio posed for a photo with party host Rubin, 50, which he later posted to his Instagram.

In the photo, Violet — who bears a striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner — wore a white mask and a white, flowy dress. She stood under her father's arm as Affleck draped his other arm around Rubin. Lopez stood on the other side of Violet and posed for the camera.

Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Garner, 51, while Lopez shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.