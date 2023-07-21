Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing a Cropped Selena Quintanilla Tee — 26 Years After Starring in 'Selena'

Jennifer Lopez is keeping Selena close to her heart.

The actress, 53, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday flaunting her toned abs in a cropped Selena Quintanilla-Pérez T-shirt as she left the gym. The washed gray top, which was a sweet tribute to the role that launched JLo into superstardom, featured the Queen of Tejano music singing and her name written in big orange letters.

Dressed down with a pair of bright pink wide-leg sweatpants and black running shoes, Lopez had her hair loosely pulled back, allowing her bronzy hair to fall beside her face. She had just her phone and a tablet in her hand as she made her way to her car.

She also kept her jewelry on, wearing a gold watch on one wrist and a stack of bracelets on the other — plus, her wedding ring.

In 1997, Lopez took on her breakout role portraying Quintanilla in a film about the singer’s life and eventual death after she was fatally shot by her close friend and business partner Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995, just two weeks ahead of what would have been her 24th birthday.

In March 2022, Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of the biopic with an Instagram post.

"What a very special day," Lopez wrote on Instagram. "Today we celebrate and honor Selena's legacy and music."

"This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her," Lopez continued. "I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

Alongside her words, the Hustlers star shared a gallery of photos and videos including some featuring her playing Quintanilla and others of the Queen of Tejano music herself.

One video came from Lopez's 1997 interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show, with Quintanilla's family present. In the clip, Lopez was asked by Oprah Winfrey whether it was hard to play the singer while her family was on set.

"Yeah, it was tough, but I knew I had a tough job ahead of me from the second I got the role," said Lopez. "It was nonstop. I was working on another movie at the time and in my trailer it was like, music all day, videos all day just to really absorb who she was."

"She was a very happy and alive person," Lopez told Winfrey. "I just absorbed as much as I could of her, tried to understand what made her tick, made her happy, made her sad. The things that were important in her life, family, work ... don't get me wrong, it was nerve-wracking, but having them there and having them care about the project was a beautiful thing for me and I feel enriched by even having been involved."

