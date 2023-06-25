Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's White Tunic Dress Costs $395, but You Can Get Similar Breezy Styles Starting at Just $26 Lightweight and easy to wear, tunics will streamline your summer wardrobe By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 25, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid Jennifer Lopez has been wearing stylish and comfy dresses while running errands recently, and her latest ‘fit while shopping in Los Angeles shows us exactly how to look effortlessly put together. Over the weekend, the Shotgun Wedding star wore a $395 Chloé Stora tunic with Gucci pumps, a Christian Dior bag, and oversized sunglasses. She styled the look with dainty dangling earrings, layered necklaces, and a large bangle on her wrist. Backgrid The perfect combination of comfy and cute, tunics are ideal for summertime thanks to their roomy silhouette, lightweight fabric and pull-on design — which is why celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Upton have been spotted in the trend. Shop breezy tunics from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and Madewell starting at just $26, and make getting ready easy. Tunic Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Free-Est Tumi Tunic, $68; freepeople.com Amoretu Tunic Dress, $31.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress, $26.60 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Fowsmon Tunic Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Jayscreate Pleated Tunic Dress, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Imily Bela Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $39.98; amazon.com Free-Est Short and Sweet Tunic, $70; freepeople.com Madewell Reistor Hemp Musical Dusk Tunic Dress, $114; madewell.com Robin Piccone Emily Cover-Up Tunic Dress, $138; nordstrom.com Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20 If you love the longer silhouette of Lopez’s tunic, consider adding the Free-Est Tumi Tunic to your closet. With a V-shaped neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a high-low midi length, the tunic dress is lightweight while still offering great coverage. The dress also has a ruffled hem for a romantic feel and it comes in four colors: white, pink, brown, and jade. Free People Buy It! Free-Est Tumi Tunic, $68; freepeople.com If you want something with less coverage for hot days, the Amoretu Tunic Dress is the perfect option since it has short sleeves for more breathability. The dress is designed with a deep V neckline and tiered ruffles. The ultra-popular dress has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing: “This is a very comfortable and versatile dress. It is great for day or night, and can be dressed up or down depending on shoe choice.” Amazon Buy It! Amoretu Tunic Dress, $31.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Summer is all about being by the water, and you can wear tunics as a swimsuit cover-up. With a pull-on design and loose fit, the Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress is ideal to wear at the pool, beach, and beyond. The dress hangs right above the knees, while the three quarter-length sleeves keep your shoulders covered from the sun. It’s available in a floral pattern with cute tassels, though you can get it in 19 other prints in pink, green, yellow, and more. Amazon Buy It! Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress, $26.60 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Clearly, tunics are versatile enough to wear at the pool, while running errands, or heading to a sunset happy hour. Shop more of our favorite tunic dresses below. Amazon Buy It! Fowsmon Tunic Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jayscreate Pleated Tunic Dress, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Imily Bela Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $39.98; amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free-Est Short and Sweet Tunic, $70; freepeople.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Reistor Hemp Musical Dusk Tunic Dress, $114; madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! Robin Piccone Emily Cover-Up Tunic Dress, $138; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40 Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12