Jennifer Lopez's White Tunic Dress Costs $395, but You Can Get Similar Breezy Styles Starting at Just $26

Lightweight and easy to wear, tunics will streamline your summer wardrobe

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez has been wearing stylish and comfy dresses while running errands recently, and her latest ‘fit while shopping in Los Angeles shows us exactly how to look effortlessly put together.

Over the weekend, the Shotgun Wedding star wore a $395 Chloé Stora tunic with Gucci pumps, a Christian Dior bag, and oversized sunglasses. She styled the look with dainty dangling earrings, layered necklaces, and a large bangle on her wrist.

Jennifer Lopez

Backgrid

The perfect combination of comfy and cute, tunics are ideal for summertime thanks to their roomy silhouette, lightweight fabric and pull-on design — which is why celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Upton have been spotted in the trend.

Shop breezy tunics from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and Madewell starting at just $26, and make getting ready easy.

Tunic Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

If you love the longer silhouette of Lopez’s tunic, consider adding the Free-Est Tumi Tunic to your closet. With a V-shaped neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a high-low midi length, the tunic dress is lightweight while still offering great coverage. The dress also has a ruffled hem for a romantic feel and it comes in four colors: white, pink, brown, and jade. 

Free People Tumi Tunic

Free People

Buy It! Free-Est Tumi Tunic, $68; freepeople.com

If you want something with less coverage for hot days, the Amoretu Tunic Dress is the perfect option since it has short sleeves for more breathability. The dress is designed with a deep V neckline and tiered ruffles. The ultra-popular dress has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing: “This is a very comfortable and versatile dress. It is great for day or night, and can be dressed up or down depending on shoe choice.”

Amazon Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu Tunic Dress, $31.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Summer is all about being by the water, and you can wear tunics as a swimsuit cover-up. With a pull-on design and loose fit, the Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress is ideal to wear at the pool, beach, and beyond. The dress hangs right above the knees, while the three quarter-length sleeves keep your shoulders covered from the sun. It’s available in a floral pattern with cute tassels, though you can get it in 19 other prints in pink, green, yellow, and more.

Amazon Halife Women's Vintage Ethnic Style Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress, $26.60 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Clearly, tunics are versatile enough to wear at the pool, while running errands, or heading to a sunset happy hour. Shop more of our favorite tunic dresses below.

Amazon FOWSMON Women's Tunic Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Fowsmon Tunic Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon Jayscreate Women's Baby Doll Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Jayscreate Pleated Tunic Dress, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon Imily Bela Womens Fall Long Sleeve Tunic Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Imily Bela Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $39.98; amazon.com

Free People Short And Sweet Tunic

Free People

Buy It! Free-Est Short and Sweet Tunic, $70; freepeople.com

Madewell Reistor Hemp Musical Dusk Tunic Dress

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Reistor Hemp Musical Dusk Tunic Dress, $114; madewell.com

Nordstrom Rocin Piccone Emily Cover-Up Tunic Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Robin Piccone Emily Cover-Up Tunic Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Deal Roundup: Steeply Discounted Cleaning Gadgets Tout
The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops
Amazon Best-Selling Shorts Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Related Articles
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Went Shopping in the Sneaker Style Hollywood Constantly Wears — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $36
Katie Holmes; Gwyneth Paltrow; Sandra Bullock; Jennifer Lawrence
Sandra Bullock and Katie Holmes Are Beating the Heat in This Alternative to Shorts — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
blake lively swim
The Best Swimsuits for Every Body Type and Budget
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
10 Cute and Comfy Shoes You'll Wear All Summer, from Birkenstock Sandals to Veja Sneakers
Amazon Prime Day Announcement

Prime Day 2023 LIVE: The 91 Best Early Deals to Shop Now
People need to know Sale 0421
The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
Amazon Essentials Fashion Dresses
There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear by These 9
LDMA
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Best Amazon Swimsuits
We Found the Best Amazon Swimsuits of 2023 After Hours of Scrolling
Jeans for Short Women
The 19 Best Jeans for Short Women of 2023, According to 12 Fashion Experts
Amazon Basic Fashion
I’m the Resident Office Fashion Girl and These Are the 10 Amazon Fashion Staples I Can’t Live Without
Best One-Piece Swimsuits
The 32 Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Including Mindy Kaling's Pick
Best Red Dresses
These 31 Red Dresses Will Make Your Heart Swoon