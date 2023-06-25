Jennifer Lopez's White Tunic Dress Costs $395, but You Can Get Similar Breezy Styles Starting at Just $26

Jennifer Lopez has been wearing stylish and comfy dresses while running errands recently, and her latest ‘fit while shopping in Los Angeles shows us exactly how to look effortlessly put together.

Over the weekend, the Shotgun Wedding star wore a $395 Chloé Stora tunic with Gucci pumps, a Christian Dior bag, and oversized sunglasses. She styled the look with dainty dangling earrings, layered necklaces, and a large bangle on her wrist.

Backgrid

The perfect combination of comfy and cute, tunics are ideal for summertime thanks to their roomy silhouette, lightweight fabric and pull-on design — which is why celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Upton have been spotted in the trend.

Shop breezy tunics from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and Madewell starting at just $26, and make getting ready easy.

Tunic Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

If you love the longer silhouette of Lopez’s tunic, consider adding the Free-Est Tumi Tunic to your closet. With a V-shaped neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a high-low midi length, the tunic dress is lightweight while still offering great coverage. The dress also has a ruffled hem for a romantic feel and it comes in four colors: white, pink, brown, and jade.

Free People

Buy It! Free-Est Tumi Tunic, $68; freepeople.com



If you want something with less coverage for hot days, the Amoretu Tunic Dress is the perfect option since it has short sleeves for more breathability. The dress is designed with a deep V neckline and tiered ruffles. The ultra-popular dress has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing: “This is a very comfortable and versatile dress. It is great for day or night, and can be dressed up or down depending on shoe choice.”

Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu Tunic Dress, $31.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Summer is all about being by the water, and you can wear tunics as a swimsuit cover-up. With a pull-on design and loose fit, the Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress is ideal to wear at the pool, beach, and beyond. The dress hangs right above the knees, while the three quarter-length sleeves keep your shoulders covered from the sun. It’s available in a floral pattern with cute tassels, though you can get it in 19 other prints in pink, green, yellow, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress, $26.60 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com



Clearly, tunics are versatile enough to wear at the pool, while running errands, or heading to a sunset happy hour. Shop more of our favorite tunic dresses below.

Amazon

Buy It! Fowsmon Tunic Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Jayscreate Pleated Tunic Dress, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Imily Bela Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $39.98; amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! Free-Est Short and Sweet Tunic, $70; freepeople.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Reistor Hemp Musical Dusk Tunic Dress, $114; madewell.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Robin Piccone Emily Cover-Up Tunic Dress, $138; nordstrom.com



