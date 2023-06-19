Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Love for Ben Affleck with 'Daddy Appreciation Post' on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez is appreciating Ben Affleck — and his abs — on Father's Day.

The Mother star, 53, celebrated her actor husband, 50, on Sunday by sharing a shirtless photo of the Batman star on Instagram alongside a sweet tribute.



“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa,” Lopez captioned the post of Affleck showing off his six-pack. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

The carousel also featured two snapshots of the couple cozying up together in selfies and a cute montage of photos and clips that began with a video of Affleck sitting in an office and turning around to flash a smile at the camera. This was followed by a clip of Lopez on The View last month talking about what an “amazing dad” Affleck is.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Lopez said as clips of the pair together started playing over the top. “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes."

She continued, "He’s just so in tune and he’s just such a brilliant guy anyway, he’s so learned in so many things anyway, and you can just tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children and he applies and he’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day and that’s who he is.”

The montage ended with a throwback clip of the couple from when they first dated in the early 2000s. In the video, the pair is seen dressed in white and wearing sunglasses as they share a kiss and Lopez holds a puppy in her arms.

Lopez wasn’t the only one showing her appreciation for Affleck's abilities as a dad. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner also praised The Flash star for how he parents their three kids — Samuel, 11, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17 — in a sweet Instagram post.

Alongside a tribute to her own dad William, the actress, 51, added, “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”

Affleck is also a stepdad to Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 15, who she shares with her musician ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54.



While speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show last month, Lopez raved about the AIR star, saying, "Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means," she continued of Affleck. "And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

Earlier this year, Affleck sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his budding production company and explained his decision to get into the production side of things was driven, in part, by him seeking out ways to expand his career while staying in Los Angeles.



"One of the reasons I did it was, I'm divorced. I share custody. I don't want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids," explained the father of three.

"It just doesn't work. These years are too important. If I miss them, I'll regret it for the rest of my life," he continued. "And then I thought, 'OK, well, if I'm in Los Angeles and I'm in an office and I'm doing this work, I can step out for the basketball game or the jazz performance.' So I protect those things."

