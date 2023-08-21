Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24 This versatile blouse will never go out of style By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to style a swimsuit top to perfection. The star recently stepped out in Italy wearing a breezy tie-front blouse by Logan Hollowell over her strappy Calzedonia bikini top (which is currently on sale). She completed her look with wide-leg embroidered trousers, an oversized tote bag, and a stylish hat. While her entire head-to-toe ensemble is mesmerizing as a whole, it’s her elegant wrap top that masterfully pulled this look together in our eyes — and we found a similar version for just $24. BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19 Lopez’s handmade linen top retails for $200 and adds just enough coverage to her bare swimsuit top for a daytime stroll through the charming streets of Capri. The lightweight layering piece is a must-have for any vacation wardrobe since it takes up virtually no space and can easily be worn loose and open as a swimsuit cover-up or tied more formally as an elegant wrap for a night out. If you’re inspired to add a similar style to your closet, we’re here to help. Buttzo Tie-Front Top, $24 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 The Buttzo Tie-Front Top exudes nearly identical relaxed vacation vibes as the designer version owned by Lopez. This affordable find comes in two neutral colors and has a simple button closure and tie-front detail for an alluring look that simply stays put. One shopper described it as “versatile” and made of “very good quality” material, while another reviewer said that this one “fits well” and also described it as “flattering.” A third reviewer added that this “very comfortable” top could be “styled in many different ways.” Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30 We also found other sensible Amazon options, including this loose-fitting V-neck crop top that skims the body, as well as this oversized button-down shirt that would layer beautifully over any bathing suit. For an elevated option, try the Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt by Vix Swimwear, a fashion-forward Brazilian brand, or check out this on-sale option by BCBGeneration, which is made of a pretty eyelet fabric for a flirty, feminine touch. Keep scrolling to find a breezy blouse inspired by Jennifer Lopez to suit your style. Lyaner Tie-Front Crop Blouse, $27 Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Zoye Chen Button-Down Blouse, $28 Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 BCBGeneration Woven Tie-Front Blouse, $69 Revolve Buy on Revolve $98 $69 Vix Swimwear Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt, $128 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 Windsor Tie-front Collared Top, $33 Windsor. Buy on Windsorstore.com $33 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9 Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30 The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes