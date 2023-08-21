Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24

This versatile blouse will never go out of style

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

Getty Images

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to style a swimsuit top to perfection. 

The star recently stepped out in Italy wearing a breezy tie-front blouse by Logan Hollowell over her strappy Calzedonia bikini top (which is currently on sale). She completed her look with wide-leg embroidered trousers, an oversized tote bag, and a stylish hat. 

While her entire head-to-toe ensemble is mesmerizing as a whole, it’s her elegant wrap top that masterfully pulled this look together in our eyes — and we found a similar version for just $24

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.

BACKGRID

Lopez’s handmade linen top retails for $200 and adds just enough coverage to her bare swimsuit top for a daytime stroll through the charming streets of Capri. The lightweight layering piece is a must-have for any vacation wardrobe since it takes up virtually no space and can easily be worn loose and open as a swimsuit cover-up or tied more formally as an elegant wrap for a night out. If you’re inspired to add a similar style to your closet, we’re here to help. 

Buttzo Tie-Front Top, $24

Amazon BUTTZO Women's Long Sleeve T Shirts Bikini Swimsuit Beach Tie Front Knot Button Down Blouses Tops

Amazon

The Buttzo Tie-Front Top exudes nearly identical relaxed vacation vibes as the designer version owned by Lopez. This affordable find comes in two neutral colors and has a simple button closure and tie-front detail for an alluring look that simply stays put. 

One shopper described it as “versatile” and made of “very good quality” material, while another reviewer said that this one “fits well” and also described it as “flattering.” A third reviewer added that this “very comfortable” top could be “styled in many different ways.” 

We also found other sensible Amazon options, including this loose-fitting V-neck crop top that skims the body, as well as this oversized button-down shirt that would layer beautifully over any bathing suit. 

For an elevated option, try the Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt by Vix Swimwear, a fashion-forward Brazilian brand, or check out this on-sale option by BCBGeneration, which is made of a pretty eyelet fabric for a flirty, feminine touch. 

Keep scrolling to find a breezy blouse inspired by Jennifer Lopez to suit your style. 

Lyaner Tie-Front Crop Blouse, $27

Amazon LYANER Women's Deep V Neck Tie Front Knot Long Sleeve Sexy Wrap Crop Top Blouse

Amazon

Zoye Chen Button-Down Blouse, $28

Amazon Zoye Chen Womenâs Bikini Swimsuit Cover Up Button Down V Neck Shirts Long Sleeve Blouse Beachwear Bathing Suit

Amazon

BCBGeneration Woven Tie-Front Blouse, $69

Revolve BCBGeneration Woven Top

Revolve

Vix Swimwear Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt, $128

Nordstrom ViX Swimwear Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

Windsor Tie-front Collared Top, $33

Windsor Sultry For Me Tie-Front Collared Top
Windsor.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Behr Color of the Year Tout
Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes
Related Articles
Behr Color of the Year Tout
Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9
lounge set tout
This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Target wardrobe basics sale
Target's Sale on Women's Clothes Starts at Just $3 — but It Ends in 48 Hours
Breathable Underwear for Women
15 Breathable Underwear That Are Both Practical And Cute
Bandolier Sale Tout
Celebrities Keep Carrying These Pretty and Practical Phone Cases, and Now They're on Sale for Up to 80% Off
Tory Burch Private Sale Tout
At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall
Gigi Hadid Get the Look: Button-Downs
Gigi Hadid Wore a Fall-Ready Version of the Blouse Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer — Get the Look from $18
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable