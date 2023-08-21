Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to style a swimsuit top to perfection.

The star recently stepped out in Italy wearing a breezy tie-front blouse by Logan Hollowell over her strappy Calzedonia bikini top (which is currently on sale). She completed her look with wide-leg embroidered trousers, an oversized tote bag, and a stylish hat.

While her entire head-to-toe ensemble is mesmerizing as a whole, it’s her elegant wrap top that masterfully pulled this look together in our eyes — and we found a similar version for just $24.

Lopez’s handmade linen top retails for $200 and adds just enough coverage to her bare swimsuit top for a daytime stroll through the charming streets of Capri. The lightweight layering piece is a must-have for any vacation wardrobe since it takes up virtually no space and can easily be worn loose and open as a swimsuit cover-up or tied more formally as an elegant wrap for a night out. If you’re inspired to add a similar style to your closet, we’re here to help.

Buttzo Tie-Front Top, $24

The Buttzo Tie-Front Top exudes nearly identical relaxed vacation vibes as the designer version owned by Lopez. This affordable find comes in two neutral colors and has a simple button closure and tie-front detail for an alluring look that simply stays put.

One shopper described it as “versatile” and made of “very good quality” material, while another reviewer said that this one “fits well” and also described it as “flattering.” A third reviewer added that this “very comfortable” top could be “styled in many different ways.”



We also found other sensible Amazon options, including this loose-fitting V-neck crop top that skims the body, as well as this oversized button-down shirt that would layer beautifully over any bathing suit.

For an elevated option, try the Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt by Vix Swimwear, a fashion-forward Brazilian brand, or check out this on-sale option by BCBGeneration, which is made of a pretty eyelet fabric for a flirty, feminine touch.

Keep scrolling to find a breezy blouse inspired by Jennifer Lopez to suit your style.

Lyaner Tie-Front Crop Blouse, $27

Zoye Chen Button-Down Blouse, $28

BCBGeneration Woven Tie-Front Blouse, $69

Vix Swimwear Mila Cotton Cover-Up Shirt, $128

Windsor Tie-front Collared Top, $33

