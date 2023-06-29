Jennifer Lopez Teases New Album ‘This Is Me…Now’: ‘Album Delivery Day’

The new album is a successor to her 2002 hit album, which was inspired by Ben Affleck, 'This Is Me... Then,'

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 29, 2023 08:25AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Photo:

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

J-Lovers rejoice! Jennifer Lopez's long-awaited ninth album is almost here!

On Wednesday, the actress and singer, 53, teased on multiple social media platforms that her new album This is Me… Now — a successor to her 2002 Ben Affleck inspired album This Is Me…Then — will be dropping soon. 

“Album delivery day ✨ #THISISMENOW,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram.  

In the new post, Lopez shared a black-and-white photo of herself looking chic and happy as she held her phone and smiled, her head tilted to one side. The posts prompted hundreds of excited reactions online, with one fan asking the singer and actress on Twitter, “and when will you deliver it to us?” Others on Instagram asked Lopez to drop the album already, with one fan writing, “GIRRRRL DROP THAT ALBUM…WE’RE DYING.”

On Instagram, one of the album's producers, Rogét Chahayed, shared his delight at Lopez's post, commenting: "It’s time…💪🏼"

Lopez announced her ninth studio album last November with a clip recreating the cover of the 2002 album and then transforming into 2022 J.Lo, she wrote on Instagram, "This is me then, this is me now."

The star’s new project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," according to a press release, and comes on the heels of her marriage to Ben Affleck, to whom the earlier album was dedicated.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the 'Marry Me' premiere. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The 13 songs include the title track as well as various entries that allude to her relationship with the actor, including "Dear Ben pt. II" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas," which references the couple's first marriage ceremony in July 2022.

She also has a track named “Hummingbird,” which she teased in a previous JLo newsletter as her theme for the 2022 holiday season to represent her and Affleck’s “blended families” which are “doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!"

The multihyphenate's ninth studio album also marks her return to writing and producing, with the album showcasing "a vulnerability never" shown before, while merging her powerhouse vocals with both confessional songs and upbeat "celebrations of love," the release said.

Lopez has previously called her 2002 effort her "favorite album."

Last year, she posted a fun throwback post in honor of the early noughties project — which was charting on iTunes and Pop iTunes at the time — that featured footage from several of her iconic music videos from the album, including "Jenny from the Block," "All I Have," "I'm Glad" and "Baby I Love U!"

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I've ever done … so far!" Lopez captioned her video.

