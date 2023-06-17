Jennifer Lopez Starts the Summer with a Bang By Debuting a Brand New Hairdo — See the Photo!

The singer showed off her style transformation in an Instagram post on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 12:02AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is starting the summer off with a bang!

The actress, 53, took to Instagram on Friday to debut a fresh new hairstyle that includes eyebrow-length bangs, loose beach waves, and her trademark golden brown hair color.

Lopez accompanied the post with the caption "Bang bang" and tagged her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and her skincare brand, JLo Beauty.

She ended the post with a subtle nod to her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, by including it as a hashtag.

The look was a hit among her 247 million Instagram followers. One follower wrote, "Ohhhhhhhh I love those sexy bangs!!!! 💓 #bangsareofficiallyback. Another commenter said, "Love this baby. 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

While an official release date for her ninth studio album has not been set, Lopez revealed in a conversation with Spotify that the new music drop is expected to hit this summer.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she shared in March. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited. Spotify is beginning to roll these pages out to more artists around the world, letting them bring their own personalized strategy to each and every album.” The album was previously announced via the singer's Instagram page on the twentieth anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then.

The new project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," according to a press release, and comes on the heels of her marriage to Ben Affleck, to whom the earlier album was dedicated.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas last July before celebrating just over a month later with a ceremony in Georgia. Opening up about their previous breakup in 2004, Lopez shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in November that she found a "happy ending" since their reconciliation.

"It was so painful after we broke up," she said. "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."

