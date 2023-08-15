Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her ageless beauty!

The actress and musician — who recently celebrated her 54th birthday — shared a makeup-free video Monday as she explained her skincare routine to fans.

“No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” the JLo Beauty founder captioned the clip, which was tagged "This is...54" in reference to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

“I just had a birthday…and I feel better than ever!" Lopez said in a large white bathroom while wearing a dust pink robe and high bun.

Lopez's natural video comes after recently celebrating her 54th birthday. Jennifer Lopez Instagram

“I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day,” Lopez continued, pointing out a line of her skincare products on a nearby dresser.

“Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin…’ I call bull---- on you right now,” the singer said before she applied JLo Ghost serum to her face followed by a clear bottle of sunscreen.

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she advised fans.

After completing her skincare routine, Lopez added, “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye, I love you” as she gave a wave.

Lopez’s latest video comes after she was pictured singing her heart out on vacation in Italy on Saturday night in front of a lively crowd at the Taverna Anema e Core in Capri.

Lopez appeared in happy spirits during the impromptu show as she wore a silver sequinned mini dress and sang a selection of her hits into a microphone.

Earlier that evening, she dined at the Aurora restaurant before she headed to a nightclub until the early hours of Sunday morning.

The “On the Floor” singer also shared a compilation video of herself enjoying her Italian holiday on Instagram Friday.