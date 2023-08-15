Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'

The actress and singer revealed her skincare routine in a new social media clip Monday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 06:17AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Jennifer Lopez appears in makeup-free video. Photo:

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her ageless beauty!

The actress and musician — who recently celebrated her 54th birthday — shared a makeup-free video Monday as she explained her skincare routine to fans. 

“No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” the JLo Beauty founder captioned the clip, which was tagged "This is...54" in reference to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

“I just had a birthday…and I feel better than ever!" Lopez said in a large white bathroom while wearing a dust pink robe and high bun. 

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Lopez's natural video comes after recently celebrating her 54th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

“I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day,” Lopez continued, pointing out a line of her skincare products on a nearby dresser.

“Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin…’ I call bull---- on you right now,” the singer said before she applied JLo Ghost serum to her face followed by a clear bottle of sunscreen.

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she advised fans. 

After completing her skincare routine, Lopez added, “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye, I love you” as she gave a wave. 

Lopez’s latest video comes after she was pictured singing her heart out on vacation in Italy on Saturday night in front of a lively crowd at the Taverna Anema e Core in Capri.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez appeared in happy spirits during the impromptu show as she wore a silver sequinned mini dress and sang a selection of her hits into a microphone.

Earlier that evening, she dined at the Aurora restaurant before she headed to a nightclub until the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The “On the Floor” singer also shared a compilation video of herself enjoying her Italian holiday on Instagram Friday.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez in Capri
Jennifer Lopez Shines in Silver as She Performs Some of Her Hits at a Restaurant in Italy
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again' T-Shirt As He and Jennifer Lopez Visit Hamptons Store
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again' T-Shirt While Visiting Hamptons Store with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast. 10 Aug 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Looks Chic During Her Summer Getaway in Italy – See Her Outfits!
Jennifer Lopez Makeup Free Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Makeup-Free Face in Beachy Glow Tutorial: See the Clip!
Jennifer Lopez Summer Vacation in Italy
Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Summer Getaway in Italy: Watch
On The JLo: This Is Me...Now: Birthday Edition
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Photos with Husband Ben Affleck from Her 54th Birthday Party: 'Here's a Lil Peek'
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Achieves Her 'Bronx Beauty Glow' in New Instagram Video
Jennifer Lopez Shows Exactly How to Embody Her 'Bronx Goddess Glow' — Gold Hoops and All
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
bethenny frankel for no7 skincare
This Is the Drugstore Beauty Brand Bethenny Frankel Swears By to Make You Feel 'Rich' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Gives an Up-Close Look at Her Shimmery Glam to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Ben Affleck
Jenner Lopez Makeup
Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secret to Her Signature Glow in a Fascinating Instagram Reel
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Glowy Makeup-Free Face for Smiley 43rd Birthday Instagram
Actress Jennifer Lopez and actress Salma Hayek attend the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards on March 22, 1997 at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Throwback Photo with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Singer's Birthday
Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing a Cropped Selena Quintanilla Tee — 26 Years After Starring in 'Selena'
Jennifer lopez jlo tout anniversary
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates First Anniversary of Wedding to Ben Affleck with Romantic New Song
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Says Daughter Riley, 11, Has a 'Full' Skincare Routine: 'It's Non-Negotiable' (Exclusive)