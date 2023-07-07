Jennifer Lopez Shows Off a Makeup-Free Face in Beachy Glow Tutorial: See the Clip!

Jennifer Lopez is once again keeping it real.

On Thursday, the singer, 53, took to Instagram with a new skincare tutorial on how she achieves her beachy glow.

Fresh out the shower and sporting wet hair tucked behind her ears, the Mother actress prepped for her routine with a makeup-free face.

The first product she applied was her That Big Screen sunscreen from her JLO Beauty line. She added a few drops of her That Star Filter complexion booster into the SPF and applied the mixture onto her face and down her neck for an overall radiant and “instant bronze glow.”

She tossed her hair up into a bun and showed off the end results. “You’re welcome,” she teased.

“I’m stunting a makeup-free @JLoBeauty glow for the Hamptons 🤩,” Lopez captioned the video.

The This is Me…Now artist has shown off her natural beauty in previous how-to Instagram reels, like the one she uploaded to Instagram in May showing her fans how she gets her signature “Bronx Goddess Glow.”

Lopez spent this past weekend in the New York beach destination alongside husband Ben Affleck, 50, and his 17-year-old daughter Violet, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

The three spent their Fourth of July holiday at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s annual star-studded white party.

The Hollywood power couple, who snapped a photo with Tom Brady, showed out in their best whites – Lopez clad in a flowy Elie Saab dress with a midriff cutout showing off her abs, and Affleck in a cozier look consisting of cardigan, T-shirt and relaxed-fit pants.

Photos shared by Hello! magazine showed Violet glammed up in a loose-fitting white maxi dress and her hair tied in a half-up style.

Other starry names on the guest list included Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Ne-Yo and Usher, who both took the stage for an impromptu performance.

In addition to mingling with celebrities, Lopez spent the sunny weekend lounging poolside in style.

The Halftime star snapped a couple of photos of her summer outfit – a peach-colored one-piece swimsuit with square cut-outs lining the chest, along with a gold nameplate "Jennifer" necklace by Lana Jewelry. The chic look was accessorized with oversized, rose-colored shades, gold earrings and dewy peach-pink makeup.

She also partied it up in an Elie Saab crop top, captured in a video included in the Instagram post.

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," Lopez wrote.

