Jennifer Lopez Gives an Up-Close Look at Her Shimmery Glam to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Ben Affleck

Jenny from the Block is celebrating one year!

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to commemorate her marriage to Ben Affleck just one year ago. After the couple privately eloped in Las Vegas, followed by a more grand celebration in Georgia, Bennifer was sealed in marital bliss. Now, JLo is celebrating in style. 

Taking to Instagram, the “On The Floor” singer, 53, posted some high-glam selfies. With a shimmering lip and perfectly curled lashes, Lopez looks music video ready. Plus, with the bejeweled sheer crystal top she’s wearing, it’s all deeply luxurious. 

“One year since our Midnight Trip to Vegas,” Lopez wrote, harkening back to her 2022 surprise marriage in Las Vegas.

Of course, the anniversary post also hinted at new music, with Lopez writing, “Go to On The JLo for a special surprise…” In her newsletter On the JLo, fans could find a brand new song.

While names are withheld, the new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas” is clearly about Affleck, 50. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac,” Lopez sings, not so subtly alluding to the couple’s elopement. 

The Hustlers actress also continued to tease her upcoming album, completing her caption with #ThisIsMeNow. Back in November, JLo announced her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now, a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me… Then. Notably, the 2002 album was about Ben Affleck, whom Lopez has since married. 

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

While these high-glam selfies may be new, viewers have seen JLo's crystal get-up before in photos taken that night. On Monday, Lopez and Affleck were photographed leaving a dinner at Giorgio Baldi celebrating their one-year anniversary. While Lopez remains opulent, Affleck continued his affection for minimalist masculinity, sporting an all back get-up. 

While the couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary, some old flames continue to shine bright. Recently, Affleck attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's White Party with daughter Violet, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez was also in attendance at the party.

