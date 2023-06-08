Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25

Shirt dresses are a top choice for summer — here's why

Nicol Natale

Published on June 8, 2023

After months of house hunting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly found their dream home, a breathtaking $60 million property in Beverly Hills — and that calls for some furniture shopping. 

On Monday, the Hustlers star was spotted sipping on a to-go coffee cup while she shopped for home items in West Hollywood, and she looked effortlessly chic while doing so. Lopez strutted around in knee-high boots and a Valentino shirt dress that costs a cool $4,700.

Jennifer Lopez

 BACKGRID

The ultimate summer staple, shirt dresses are the perfect combination of casual and chic. Button-down silhouettes have been a popular choice this season among stars and royals, including Kate Middleton, thanks to their easy-to-wear design and flattering fit.

If you’re looking for a comfy and breezy outfit you can wear all summer, we scoured the internet for shirt dresses that’ll help streamline your closet. Shop the trend at Amazon, Nordstrom, Everlane, and Madewell below, starting at just $25. 

Shirt Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

If you love the long-sleeve, maxi silhouette of Lopez’s recent home shopping look, consider this lookalike at Amazon that costs as little as $25. With long, cuffed sleeves and a maxi design, the Sopliagon Shirt Dress looks so similar to the star’s latest outfit. 

It’s made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that’s breathable and cooling, making it ideal for summer, and the button-down front allows you to wear it as a shirt or lightweight layer over a top and jeans. It’s also machine-washable and comes in 21 gorgeous hues, including blue, green, pink, and more.

Amazon Sopliagon Women Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress Casual Loose Maxi Dresses Denimblue

Amazon

Buy It! Sopliagon Maxi Shirt Dress, $24.99—$27.99; amazon.com

You can also wear a summer-ready version of the trend with the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress. It has a sleeveless design with a shirt-tail hem that falls just above the knees for more breathability and less coverage. The woven shirtdress is elevated with a button-up front, spread collar, and a cinched waist with an adjustable tie for a flattering fit. You can toss it right into the washing machine for an easy clean, and one five-star reviewer called it “comfortable, light, and airy.” 

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Navy

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress, $27.50; amazon.com

Summer is filled with wedding showers, dinner parties, and more, and the Madewell Kacie Midi Shirtdress is the perfect comfy yet stylish option to wear to all of your events. A modern version of the retro shirtdress, this cute midi dress features an open-notched collar, fluttery sleeves, and buttons down the front that mimic Lopez’s recent look. 

The pattern is printed with pretty motifs, making it a great option to pair with white sneakers and sandals. In the past week alone, more than 800 shoppers have added the popular dress to their carts, and it’s on sale right now at Madewell.

Madewell Kacie Midi Shirtdress in Stitched Vines

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Kacie Midi Shirtdress in Stitched Vines, $111.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com

While you may not be home shopping for a $60 million mansion like Lopez, she did remind us that shirt dresses are an easy, comfy way to streamline our wardrobes this summer. Read on for more of our favorites under $100.

Amazon Upshe Shirt Dress for Women Button Down Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Striped Shirt Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom Caslon Rolled Cuff Utility Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Rolled Cuff Utility Shirtdress, $69; nordstrom.com

Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress Light Blue

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress, $98; everlane.com

Amazon BMJL Womens Button Down Dress Summer V Neck Pink

Amazon

Buy It! BMJL 3/4 Sleeve Shirtdress, $44.99; amazon.com

