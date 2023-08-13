Jennifer Lopez Shines in Silver as She Performs Some of Her Hits at a Restaurant in Italy

Jennifer Lopez is singing her heart out on vacation.

The actress and musician, 54, was spotted performing a few of her hit songs in front of a lively crowd at the Taverna Anema e Core in Capri Saturday night.

Lopez was all smiles in a silver sequined dress as she belted out on a microphone and rocked out on a tambourine for her impromptu show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

She had also gone out to dinner at the Aurora restaurant before heading to a nightclub at 11:30 p.m. and not leaving until 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.



The “On the Floor” singer has been enjoying her Italian holiday, as seen in a compilation video from her trip uploaded on Instagram Friday.



Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The clip opens with selfies Lopez took of her stylish ensemble for the day, consisting of a strappy floral dress with a structured, corset-like top and a flowy skirt.

As Dean Martin’s “Mambo Italiano” plays in the background of the video, Lopez shows her seaside view while at a restaurant located in Nerano, a fishing village on the Amalfi Coast.



She documents her lunch with friends, saying into the camera with an accent, "It's a spaghetti ravioli,” before she takes a bite of the Italian dish. Fittingly, she captioned the post, “Spaghetti ravioli 🍝 🇮🇹.”



Right after, the camera cuts to Lopez holding her hair up as she leans her head back and enjoys a forkful of spaghetti.



A few hours before her lunchtime post, Lopez had also shared a video on her Instagram Story of her on a boat pouring from a bottle of her Delola beverage brand into a glass and toasting the camera. The Hustlers star was joined by others, who each took a turn pouring from a Delola bottle into their own glass.

The “Dance Again” hitmaker, who celebrated her 54th birthday last month, was also spotted on the Italian island Friday wearing an equally stylish ensemble while out shopping.

