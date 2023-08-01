Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday with Ben Affleck by her side.

On Monday, the singer and actress, who turned 54 last week, shared new photos from her birthday party in her On the JLo newsletter.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

She then shared documentation from her birthday party, starting with video and photo footage of her modeling a sheer black printed bikini with a matching kaftan, a trilby hat and chunky gold jewelry out by the open water.

On The JLo

The Marry Me star could also be seen in her stylish swimwear while hanging out on a floatie in the pool with friends and a beverage in hand.

Lopez also posted photos of her later in the day rocking a sparkly backless silver gown, including sweet snapshots with her husband.

In one photo, Lopez wrapped her arms around Affleck, 50, from behind while he sat in a chair.

Another candid shot showed a still-standing Lopez hugging Affleck from the side with a smile on her face, as the Oscar winner looked on while embracing his wife with one hand.

“I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed,” Lopez wrote before signing off her newsletter.

On The JLo

The “On the Floor” singer first shared footage of her birthday celebration on Instagram last week.



She was pictured getting into the groove with her head thrown back as she stood on a table in a sparkly backless silver gown with her arms raised.

She was surrounded by guests who sat at other tables, and was joined by one attendee for a dance as he stood up and raised his arms also.

“Birthday mood … all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” Lopez wrote in the caption.

The singer has had much to celebrate recently, following her first wedding anniversary with husband Affleck in July.



One day after the first anniversary of the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials, the singer and actress teased her new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas."

