Jennifer Lopez Makes a Splash in Scuba-Inspired Gucci Dress on Red Carpet Date Night with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez knows how to work a red carpet

The actress, 53, turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of her husband Ben Affleck’s new movie, The Flash, on Monday night.

Lopez hit the red carpet in a floor-length Gucci gown featuring a gorgeous black zip-up bodice with a high neck and beige-colored billowing skirt with a small train. The Marry Me actress had her top zipped down low, creating a plunging neckline effect.

She accessorized the look with a black Kurt Geiger clutch bag and wore jewelry from Le Vian and Anabela Chan. She paired beige platform heels with the look.

Lopez’s hair was styled into a sleek long ponytail that ran the length of her back. Her makeup matched the dress perfectly: dark, smokey eyes and a nude glossy lip.

Affleck, 50, matched his wife in an all-black outfit. The actor looked sharp in a black suit, button-down shirt and lace-up dress shoes.



Photographers snapped the married pair as they posed for pictures while embracing one another and giggling in the other's ear. They were also captured sharing a sweet kiss.

Lopez also showed off her incredible sense of style in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photos, Lopez wore a bright red strapless number by Cult Gaia with an angled hemline and a matching pair of strappy red heels. The best part? The red feathers adorning the bottom half of the dress.

Overall, the "On the Floor" singer looked just like the popular dancer emoji — fitting for a world-renowned performer like her.

Lopez wore the dress to promote her lower-calorie cocktail line, Delola. In the series of snapshots, she’s holding a Bella Berry spritz while striking a few chic poses and showing off her toned legs (which fans were quick to notice.)

The Mother star's followers were loving the display, commenting fire and red heart emojis under the actress' post, which has garnered over 500,000 likes so far.

The three ready-to-drink spritzes on the Delola website — which hit stores, restaurants, and bars in April — contain a different spirit. The Bella Berry is made with vodka, the Paloma Rosa has tequila and the L'Orange features an amaro base. The 750ml bottle retails for $23 and the 375ml is $12.

Lopez exclusively told PEOPLE the line represents the more relaxed lifestyle she’s embodying lately.

"I think as I've kind of gotten to be less of a workaholic and enjoy life a little bit more… it was something that I really, really wanted to do," said Lopez.

The name of the brand is one hardcore fans may recognize — "Lola" is her nickname among her inner circle.

“The way we came up with the name for Delola was really about being the carefree, fun side of who I am,” she said. “I love to entertain. I love throwing parties at my house. I'm always the first one on the dance floor at all of the industry events and at times, on vacation, dancing on the table.”

