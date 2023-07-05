Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace

Jennifer Lopez is looking pretty in peach!

The singer and actress, 53, — who took a trip to the Hamptons in New York over the weekend with her husband Ben Affleck — posted a series of photos and videos on Tuesday from her Fourth of July holiday celebrations.

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," Lopez captioned her Instagram post.

The first selfie-style shot featured the singer in a peach-colored one-piece swimsuit with square cut-outs lining the chest, along with a gold nameplate "Jennifer" necklace by Lana Jewelry. The chic summer look was accessorized with oversized, rose-colored shades, gold earrings and dewy peach-pink makeup.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The next two snaps showed her perfectly perched on a black-and-white striped lounger-sized towel with her hair slicked back in a high bun. While Lopez smiled at the camera in one photo, in another, the multi-talented star turned her gaze to her cell phone as she held a perfectly manicured finger up to the screen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It wasn't all lounging in beachwear for Lopez, however, as several video clips she also posted showed that celebrations lasted into the night. In one, colorful fireworks exploded over the water, while another captured her in a Elie Saab crop top, the same Lana Jewelry nameplate necklace and high ponytail, dancing amongst a crowd of Independence Day revellers, also all dressed in white. Lopez also shared a snap of a bucket filled with the beverage she enjoyed during her celebrations — bottles of Delola, her brand of crafted cocktails.



Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and Affleck, 50, also spent time during their Hamptons trip shopping at the Bridgehampton Art Affair with two of Affleck's three kids, Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11, along with one of Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme, with ex Marc Anthony. Lopez's other child, Max, was not reported to be on the outing.



Affleck also shares a third child, Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.



During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in May the Mother actress opened up about parenting teens with her husband.



"It's almost five teenagers!" Lopez told the hosts. "The younger is 11, so he's not quite, but pre-teen!"

"But the teenage years are tough," she explained. "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.'"

Lopez continued, "It's a time when they are individuation, and they are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that's what it is. And you have to kind of just ride the waves."

"I feel like it's surfing. I'm riding the waves, and then it's like, 'Oops, I just got knocked over!' Now, I'm back, I'm back!"