Jennifer Lopez Pairs Dreamy Sheer Dress with Cowboy-Style Belt for Ralph Lauren's NYFW Show

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make an entrance.

The Selena actress, 54, was one of the many stars in the front row at the Ralph Lauren fashion show — called A Barn Grows in Brooklyn — on Friday night at New York City’s Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Lopez wore a puff-sleeve white dress with a sheer bodice and layered floral skirt in shades of pastel. She accessorized with a large silver necklace and a brown cowboy-style belt with an oversize buckle. Lopez carried a metallic clutch as she posed for photos, and capped off the whole look with pink platform heels. The "Marry Me" singer also wore a fringed gold jacket while coming and going from the show.

Alongside Lopez in the front row, other celebrity guests included Laura Dern, Meghann Fahy, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, James Marsden, Julianne Moore, Sofia Richie, Gabrielle Union and more.

Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Sept. 8. Paul Morigi/Getty

Lopez has a strong connection to the Ralph Lauren brand and their fashions. In August 2022, she wore three “dreamy” dresses from the house at her wedding to Ben Affleck, 50, in Georgia. Her ceremony look as she walked down the aisle consisted of a custom Ralph Lauren collection gown with more than 1,000 handkerchiefs attached to create a ruffle skirt.

The star then dressed into a chandelier pearl gown that sported micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Also for her wedding, Lopez wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown containing a mermaid silhouette and a removable hood.

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez said at the time via her On the JLo newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Sept. 8. Paul Morigi/Getty

In May of this year, Lopez attended the Met Gala in New York City wearing a Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink silk satin skirt. The outfit was further accentuated by towering platforms and black silk evening gloves.

The gown, including the floral collar, was made entirely by hand.