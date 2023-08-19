Jennifer Lopez Gives Sweet Nod to Husband Ben Affleck in New Post Showing Her ‘August (so Far)’

Jennifer Lopez keeps husband Ben Affleck close always!

The actress and musician, 54, gave a sweet nod to Affleck, 51, as she wore a necklace that spelt out his name in a photo posted on Instagram Friday.

“This Is…August (so far) ☀️💚🏝️,” Lopez captioned a post updating fans on some of what she's been up to during the month so far.

As well as plenty of vacation photos, one close-up shot showed the Delola founder in a bathroom with her hand on her chest as she sported a chain necklace that spelt out, ‘BEN’, in gold letters with an embellished heart dangling at the center.

The Mother star has sported her 'BEN' necklace on several occasions but was first pictured rocking the sartorial nod to her partner in 2021, shortly after celebrating her 52nd birthday with Affleck as they rekindled their romance that year.

Along with her statement necklace, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes look at her activities in August to date, including an array of looks she's sported over the month. The singer and actress showcased her bikini body in a few snaps as she posed in red and white two-pieces by the pool and on a sun lounger in photos shared in the carousel.

Lopez has worn the 'BEN' necklace before on social media. Jennifer Lopez/instagram

Lopez stood out in one photo wearing a bright yellow dress with billowing sleeves and a matching Valentino purse. In other pics, she wore a black and white striped top and shorts with a fedora that had her name printed on it, as well as a colorful printed dress that she sported while posing next to a balcony at night.

A delicious-looking chocolate birthday cake lit with candles also appeared in the post, along with a photo of Lopez posing with her longtime manager Benny Medina.

The singer’s August update comes days after she celebrated husband Affleck’s 51st birthday.

On Tuesday, Lopez shared a video of the pair singing along to Sam Cooke's 1960 love song "(What A) Wonderful World" on Instagram in celebration.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" she wrote in the caption. In the clip, Lopez’s husband of one year was seen driving as she sat in the passenger seat with her hair blowing in the wind.

The pair wore matching white shirts as they cruised around together in the sweet birthday post.

Lopez and Affleck have had plenty to celebrate this summer, as they marked their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and celebrated Lopez's 54th birthday together on July 24 with a party.

