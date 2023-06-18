Jennifer Lopez Wows — and Bares Skin — in New Promo Photos for Her Revolve Shoe Line

"A great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray," Lopez told PEOPLE

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 05:01PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Photo:

Dani Raddi / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is getting a kick out of her footwear.

The actress, 53, shared new promotional photos for her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line with Revolve on Instagram Thursday.

The Mother star wore three different PatBO looks for each pair of heels she modeled.

In the first few images, Lopez struck some sultry poses, showing off her back in a multicolored cutout print dress with silver tassels and shimmery green pumps.

Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez.

Dani Raddi / BACKGRID

With one foot up in the air to highlight her strappy magenta heels, the singer bared her legs in a hot pink fringe gown with a pearl halter holding up an enlarged white flower on her chest.

For the last look, Lopez opted for more voluminous waves while sitting pretty in another pink sparkly look with matching feathery heels.

Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez.

Dani Raddi / BACKGRID

The businesswoman exclusively spoke with PEOPLE in March about expanding her shoe line with a new collaboration with Revolve featuring three exclusive drops that kicks off with a lineup inspired by the high heel as her signature piece.

"The collection is very me! It's been fun to try out the shoes and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!" Lopez said about creating the sculptural designs.

The partnership in itself was a "natural fit" for the multi-hyphenate, who explained that Revolve "is a go-to destination for many established and up-and-coming designers."

She’s also "excited" that fans and Revolve shoppers can try out the styles for themselves.

Launched in March, Lopez and Revolve's first capsule features 16 bold and sexy structured designs which the Marry Me star said reflect her "glamorous, bold, powerful and sexy" attitude.

Wearing a statement shoe also goes a long way for Lopez. She often styles her outfits from the bottom up and noted that "a great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray."

