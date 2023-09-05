Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30

There’s one fabric that can truly be worn all year, and that’s denim. While it’s definitely time to pull out your jeans for fall, there’s one unexpected denim trend that celebrities are tapping into, and that’s a denim dress.

Last week, Michelle Obama wore a strapless denim dress to the US Open, layering a black open-front cardigan over top. Martha Stewart twinned with a friend in a Chloé T-shirt-style shirt dress, while Jennifer Lopez had on a long-sleeve denim shirt dress while shopping in West Hollywood.

If you love the classic feel of jeans but want to wear a different version that works best as we head into the early days of fall, denim dresses are an effortless and easy way to look pulled together that isn’t super constricting. Keep scrolling for denim dresses inspired by celebrities with prices that start at just $30.

Denim Dresses Inspired by Celebs

Sopliagon Shirt Dress

Amazon

Shirt dresses are the perfect combination of casual and chic, and this $30 option from Amazon looks so similar to the one Lopez wore while she was shopping for home goods. The long-sleeve, maxi silhouette provides plenty of coverage, and its fabric is lightweight. Thanks to the button-down style, you can wear the piece as a dress with flats or boots, or keep it unbuttoned and layer it over a white T-shirt and some leggings for a casual look

Wdirara Strapless Dress

Amazon

Strapless dresses aren’t just reserved for summer months — a denim strapless dress makes the style fall-friendly, especially if you layer a cardigan over it like the former First Lady did during her US Open appearance.



This dress has a heart-shaped neckline, a midi silhouette, and a waistline that accentuates your shape. The dress is ideal for day events, whether you pair it with white sneakers or sandals, and you can get it in a range of denim shades, including light wash and dark wash, and even a black version.

Gap Western Denim Mini Dress

Gap

Fall weather can be unpredictable, which is why a long-sleeve dress is a solid addition to your wardrobe. This long-sleeve denim mini dress available at Gap has a slightly oversized fit, while the slightly-puffed shoulders and western-style detail take it up a notch from a basic shirt dress. You’ll also find two functional chest pockets. Plus, it’s on sale, going for $19 less right now.

Whether you’re looking for a new work dress, a casual dinner dress, or an everyday dress to run errands in, you can’t go wrong with adding a celeb-inspired denim dress to your closet. Read on for more of our favorite denim dresses.

Luvamia Denim Shirt Dress

Amazon

Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress

Amazon

Luvamia Denim Off the Shoulder Dress

Amazon

Levi’s Rio Zip-Up Non-Stretch Denim Dress

Nordstrom

Lulus Trending Vibe Medium Wash Zip-Front Denim Dress

Lulus

Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress

Revolve

Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress

Nordstrom

