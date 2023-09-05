Celebrity Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30 Move over, jeans By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2023 11:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC; Martha Stewart/Instagram; Dua Lipa/Instagram; BACKGRID There’s one fabric that can truly be worn all year, and that’s denim. While it’s definitely time to pull out your jeans for fall, there’s one unexpected denim trend that celebrities are tapping into, and that’s a denim dress. Last week, Michelle Obama wore a strapless denim dress to the US Open, layering a black open-front cardigan over top. Martha Stewart twinned with a friend in a Chloé T-shirt-style shirt dress, while Jennifer Lopez had on a long-sleeve denim shirt dress while shopping in West Hollywood. If you love the classic feel of jeans but want to wear a different version that works best as we head into the early days of fall, denim dresses are an effortless and easy way to look pulled together that isn’t super constricting. Keep scrolling for denim dresses inspired by celebrities with prices that start at just $30. Denim Dresses Inspired by Celebs Sopliagon Shirt Dress, $29.99; amazon.com Luvamia Denim Shirt Dress, $34 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress, $35.99; amazon.com Luvamia Denim Off the Shoulder Dress, $41.99; amazon.com Wdirara Strapless Dress, $50.99; amazon.com Gap Western Denim Mini Dress, $71 (orig. $89.95); gap.com Levi’s Rio Zip-Up Non-Stretch Denim Dress, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstorm.com Lulus Trending Vibe Medium Wash Zip-Front Denim Dress, $65; nordstrom.com Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress, $92; revolve.com Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress, $148–$168; nordstrom.com Sofia Vergara Joined Jennifer Lopez in the Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Trend — Similar Styles Start at $36 Sopliagon Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Shirt dresses are the perfect combination of casual and chic, and this $30 option from Amazon looks so similar to the one Lopez wore while she was shopping for home goods. The long-sleeve, maxi silhouette provides plenty of coverage, and its fabric is lightweight. Thanks to the button-down style, you can wear the piece as a dress with flats or boots, or keep it unbuttoned and layer it over a white T-shirt and some leggings for a casual look Wdirara Strapless Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 Strapless dresses aren’t just reserved for summer months — a denim strapless dress makes the style fall-friendly, especially if you layer a cardigan over it like the former First Lady did during her US Open appearance.This dress has a heart-shaped neckline, a midi silhouette, and a waistline that accentuates your shape. The dress is ideal for day events, whether you pair it with white sneakers or sandals, and you can get it in a range of denim shades, including light wash and dark wash, and even a black version. Gap Western Denim Mini Dress Gap Buy on Gap.com $90 $71 Fall weather can be unpredictable, which is why a long-sleeve dress is a solid addition to your wardrobe. This long-sleeve denim mini dress available at Gap has a slightly oversized fit, while the slightly-puffed shoulders and western-style detail take it up a notch from a basic shirt dress. You’ll also find two functional chest pockets. Plus, it’s on sale, going for $19 less right now. Whether you’re looking for a new work dress, a casual dinner dress, or an everyday dress to run errands in, you can’t go wrong with adding a celeb-inspired denim dress to your closet. Read on for more of our favorite denim dresses. Luvamia Denim Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $34 Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Luvamia Denim Off the Shoulder Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 Levi's Rio Zip-Up Non-Stretch Denim Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 $74 Lulus Trending Vibe Medium Wash Zip-Front Denim Dress Lulus Buy on Lulus $65 Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress Revolve Buy on Revolve $92 Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $168 $148