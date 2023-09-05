Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30

Move over, jeans

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale PEOPLE Headshot
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 11:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Jean Catuffe/GC; Martha Stewart/Instagram; Dua Lipa/Instagram; BACKGRID

There’s one fabric that can truly be worn all year, and that’s denim. While it’s definitely time to pull out your jeans for fall, there’s one unexpected denim trend that celebrities are tapping into, and that’s a denim dress.

Last week, Michelle Obama wore a strapless denim dress to the US Open, layering a black open-front cardigan over top. Martha Stewart twinned with a friend in a Chloé T-shirt-style shirt dress, while Jennifer Lopez had on a long-sleeve denim shirt dress while shopping in West Hollywood.

If you love the classic feel of jeans but want to wear a different version that works best as we head into the early days of fall, denim dresses are an effortless and easy way to look pulled together that isn’t super constricting. Keep scrolling for denim dresses inspired by celebrities with prices that start at just $30.

Denim Dresses Inspired by Celebs

Sopliagon Shirt Dress

Amazon Sopliagon Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress

Amazon

Shirt dresses are the perfect combination of casual and chic, and this $30 option from Amazon looks so similar to the one Lopez wore while she was shopping for home goods. The long-sleeve, maxi silhouette provides plenty of coverage, and its fabric is lightweight. Thanks to the button-down style, you can wear the piece as a dress with flats or boots, or keep it unbuttoned and layer it over a white T-shirt and some leggings for a casual look

Wdirara Strapless Dress

Amazon WDIRARA Strapless Tube Top Sleeveless Fitted Denim Midi Dress

Amazon

Strapless dresses aren’t just reserved for summer months — a denim strapless dress makes the style fall-friendly, especially if you layer a cardigan over it like the former First Lady did during her US Open appearance.

This dress has a heart-shaped neckline, a midi silhouette, and a waistline that accentuates your shape. The dress is ideal for day events, whether you pair it with white sneakers or sandals, and you can get it in a range of denim shades, including light wash and dark wash, and even a black version.

Gap Western Denim Mini Dress

Gap Western Denim Mini Dress with Washwell

Gap

Fall weather can be unpredictable, which is why a long-sleeve dress is a solid addition to your wardrobe. This long-sleeve denim mini dress available at Gap has a slightly oversized fit, while the slightly-puffed shoulders and western-style detail take it up a notch from a basic shirt dress. You’ll also find two functional chest pockets. Plus, it’s on sale, going for $19 less right now.

Whether you’re looking for a new work dress, a casual dinner dress, or an everyday dress to run errands in, you can’t go wrong with adding a celeb-inspired denim dress to your closet. Read on for more of our favorite denim dresses.

Luvamia Denim Shirt Dress

Amazon luvamia Denim Dress

Amazon

Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress

Amazon Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress

Amazon

Luvamia Denim Off the Shoulder Dress

Amazon luvamia Denim Dress Cool Blue

Amazon

Levi’s Rio Zip-Up Non-Stretch Denim Dress

Nordstrom Levi's Rio Zip-Up Nonstretch Denim Dress

Nordstrom

Lulus Trending Vibe Medium Wash Zip-Front Denim Dress

Lulus Trending Vibe Medium Wash Zip-Front Denim Dress

Lulus

Superdown Kelsie Denim Dress

Revolve Kelsie Denim Dress

Revolve

Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress

Nordstrom Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress

Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Shawn Johnson Tula Pumpkin Exfoliator Tout
Shawn Johnson’s Pumpkin Exfoliating Face Scrub Is Back by Popular Demand
Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
LDW: Last Chance Under $25 Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Time’s Running Out to Shop the Best Under-$25 Deals Amazon’s Labor Day Sale
Related Articles
Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Khaki Pants Tout
Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
LDW: Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
20 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale This Weekend at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Madewell
Helen Mirren Floral Dress Tout
Helen Mirren’s Date Night Dress Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple, and Similar Styles Start at $26
Astylish Shacket tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This Shacket That's a 'Staple for Fall' — and It’s on Sale
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
150 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Right Now, but Only for 48 More Hours
LDW: Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend Tout
Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend
LDW: Outlet Deals Roundup (Amazon) tout
We Found Dyson Vacuums, Levi’s Jeans, and Crocs Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet
Jennifer Lawrence Billowing Trousers Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Wide-Leg Trousers Are the Comfy Office Pants You've Been Looking For — Shop 7 Similar Styles
The A-list: Oprah Cozy Earth Pajamas Tout
Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype
Fall Pants Tout
12 Fall-Ready Pants Under $35 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
sweater tout
This $25 Oversized Sweater That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending at Amazon Right Now
Kate Spade Surprise Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are Up to 76% Off at This Secret Sale
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50