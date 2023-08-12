Jennifer Lopez Looks Chic During Her Summer Getaway in Italy – See Her Outfits!

The actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday in July

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 12, 2023 01:00AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast. 10 Aug 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Mega

Jennifer Lopez makes every occasion an opportunity to rock a good outfit.

The actress was recently spotted enjoying a day of shopping on the Italian island of Capri dressed in a sexy triangle bikini top paired with white jeans that had colorful, floral accents on their bottom.

Lopez kept comfortable by pairing the look that showcased her toned abdomen with a light summer cardigan and crochet tote bag.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.

BACKGRID

She also wore a black fedora and oversized sunglasses. To round off the outfit, she wore a pair of classic gold hoop earrings.

Lopez, who celebrated her 54th birthday in July, treated herself to some authentic Italian cuisine as she was spotted arriving at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, a village on the Amalfi Coast, during her travels.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.

BACKGRID

Lopez switched up her outfit for the experience by wearing a floral A-line dress paired with white sunglasses. The “Dance Again” singer documented her experience in an Instagram post alongside the caption, "Spaghetti ravioli 🍝 🇮🇹."

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast. 10 Aug 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez.

 MEGA

The video showcased the actress enjoying every bit of her pasta as she held her hair back and smiled at the camera. Makeup artist, Ash K Holm, commented on the post, "Hope your having the best summer ever !! ❤️❤️ drinking delola’s all summer long 🍹." Music executive Tommy Mottola wrote, "Damn!!👍🏼❤️."

The actress gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at how she glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film The Mother, when she shared that she often finds inspiration for her makeup from the events she is attending.

"I wanted to keep the makeup feeling sexy [and] sultry with a subtle edge when it came to the eye makeup to tie in with the character," she said.

