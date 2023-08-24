Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Looking Like the Baddest’ in Chic Car Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is the "baddest" on the block!

On Wednesday, the actress and musician posted a gorgeous new selfie and a chic snap taken in front of a mirror — giving a shout-out to fashion brand A.L.C for keeping her look fresh.

“Still got me looking like the baddest…@alc_ltd,” Lopez, 54, wrote in her caption, tagging the brand.

Sporting a white blouse and a pair of blue jeans, the star looked glamorous in her casual attire, which she accessorized with brown hooped earrings and three layered gold necklaces.

Her smallest chain contained a love heart and three letter pendants that spelled out “BEN” for her husband Ben Affleck — the same necklace she first wore in 2021 and has had on recently — while her second necklace included a turquoise crystal. The singer finished her look with a chic brown blazer.

Smiling at the camera while sitting in a car, Lopez looked happy and relaxed as her blonde locks fell into loose waves over her shoulders. In a second photo, Lopez posed in front of a mirror while wearing the same outfit, with the addition of a pair of brown sunglasses. Her matching brown bag also featured in the corner of the snap.  

Commenting below, many of Lopez’s 250 million followers raved about how stunning the star looked. “Most gorgeous woman,” one user said.

"Absolutely stunning, my Queen,” another added, while a third wrote, “Oh, so beautiful.”

Lopez’s new Instagram snap comes after she celebrated her and Affleck's one-year wedding anniversary earlier this week.

Posting on social media on Monday, the Maid in Manhattan star shared two snaps from their wedding in Georgia. “One year ago today 🤍 …,” Lopez wrote in the caption.

She then added lyrics from her upcoming song “Dear Ben Part II”: “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…” and concluded the caption: “Jennifer 🤍 #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.”

The couple celebrated their nuptials with loved ones in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022, at the 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve owned by Affleck, 51. A month prior, the pair had married in Las Vegas.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," leading up to their second wedding, including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up."

