Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and More Celebrities Are Swapping Heels for Flat Shoes This Summer

When it comes to footwear, are you looking to raise the bar without adding inches to your height? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Bid adieu to wedges, platform sneakers, and even comfortable heels, and reintroduce flat shoes back into your wardrobe — celebrities certainly are. Back in April, Kate Middleton wore a $190 pair of Boden flats, and quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie incorporated a pair of white ones into one of her wedding weekend ensembles. More recently, both Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez have stepped out in similar black LBFs, or little black flats, too.

Whatever your flat shoe style preferences — see-through fabric, breathable cutouts, luxe-looking details, or a summer white hue — Amazon has a pair best suited for you. And so many cute pairs are on sale right now.

11 Pairs of Flat Shoes Inspired by Celebrities

Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Ballet Slip-On Flats, Up to 61% Off

If you’ve been pining after the pointed-toe pairs seen on celebrities and you’re ready for your own, start with these ones from Dream Pairs. More than 4,600 shoppers have given them a perfect rating, and prices start at just $13. “These are an inexpensive shoe but they look and fit like a $100 shoe,” said one shopper. And pairing them with various looks? It’s easy since neutrals are pretty much guaranteed to match everything.

Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $26 (Save 16%)

This pretty pair of ballet flats is similar to another style Holmes recently wore since they have bows for a dainty and feminine aesthetic. Both the upper and insole are made from mesh, so there’s more ventilation than a lace-up pair of sneakers, and while many stars are opting for black shoes, these flats are available in more than 20 other colors and patterns.

Ollio Faux Suede Floral Mesh Lace Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $28 with Coupon

If you take a close peep at the shoes J.Lo wore in June, you’ll see what appears to be some sort of mesh paneling, which this on-sale black pair resembles. They do have a bit more going on — shiny sequins and floral lace — but they’re under $30. And what’s more, many shoppers even picked them up in different colors to wear at their weddings.

Qxcxingdy Pointed Toe Rhinestone Slip-On Flats, $28 (Save 5%)

If you were to look up “statement shoes” in the dictionary, you’d probably find a picture of the Qxcxingdy Pointed Toe Rhinestone Slip-On Flats. Eyes will immediately gravitate toward the dazzling pattern, shiny rhinestone baubles, and bright red bottom that will make an appearance mid-stride. But before grabbing your usual size, make sure to check out the sizing chart in the product description, as a few shoppers recommend sizing up a half size.

Here’s your chance to take some pointers from the stars, and grab a similar pair of flat shoes for under $50. Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.

Slocyclub Classic Pointed Toe Slip-On Ballet Shoes, $37

TN Tangnest Bowknot Pointed Toe Flats, Starting at $15

Trary Casual Slip-On Bow Ballet Flats

Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat

Funkymonkey Slip-On Flats, $27 (Save 10%)

Charles Albert Breathable Crochet Lace Ballet Flat, $19

Juliet Holy Pointed Toe Rhinestones Buckle Slip-On Flats

