Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and More Celebrities Are Swapping Heels for Flat Shoes This Summer Shop similar styles starting at $13 Published on July 7, 2023 03:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / Mega Agency When it comes to footwear, are you looking to raise the bar without adding inches to your height? Then you've come to the right place. Bid adieu to wedges, platform sneakers, and even comfortable heels, and reintroduce flat shoes back into your wardrobe — celebrities certainly are. Back in April, Kate Middleton wore a $190 pair of Boden flats, and quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie incorporated a pair of white ones into one of her wedding weekend ensembles. More recently, both Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez have stepped out in similar black LBFs, or little black flats, too. Whatever your flat shoe style preferences — see-through fabric, breathable cutouts, luxe-looking details, or a summer white hue — Amazon has a pair best suited for you. And so many cute pairs are on sale right now. 11 Pairs of Flat Shoes Inspired by Celebrities Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Ballet Slip-On Flats in Nubuck, $12.79–$14.19 (orig. $32.99) Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats in Bow Black, $25.99 (orig. $30.99) Ollio Faux Suede Floral Mesh Lace Pointed Toe Ballet Flats in Black, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $31.99) Qxcxingdy Pointed Toe Rhinestone Slip-On Flats in Black, $28.45 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Slocyclub Classic Pointed Toe Slip-On Ballet Shoes in Black, $36.99 (orig. $43.99) TN Tangnest Bowknot Pointed-Toe Flats in Black, $15.03–$25.37 with coupon (orig. $15.99–$26.99) Trary Casual Slip-On Bow Ballet Flats in Taupe, $16.99 (orig. $16.99–$21.99) Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat in Black Faux Leather, $24.90 Funkymonkey Slip-On Flats in Beige, $26.99 (orig. $29.99) Charles Albert Breathable Crochet Lace Ballet Flat in White, $18.95 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Juliet Holy Pointed Toe Rhinestones Buckle Slip-On Flats in Black, $46.89 Celebrities Keep Wearing Adidas Sneakers, and Amazon Has 12 Stylish Pairs on Sale Ahead of Prime Day Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Ballet Slip-On Flats, Up to 61% Off Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $14 If you’ve been pining after the pointed-toe pairs seen on celebrities and you’re ready for your own, start with these ones from Dream Pairs. More than 4,600 shoppers have given them a perfect rating, and prices start at just $13. “These are an inexpensive shoe but they look and fit like a $100 shoe,” said one shopper. And pairing them with various looks? It’s easy since neutrals are pretty much guaranteed to match everything. Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $26 (Save 16%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $26 This pretty pair of ballet flats is similar to another style Holmes recently wore since they have bows for a dainty and feminine aesthetic. Both the upper and insole are made from mesh, so there’s more ventilation than a lace-up pair of sneakers, and while many stars are opting for black shoes, these flats are available in more than 20 other colors and patterns. All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now Ollio Faux Suede Floral Mesh Lace Pointed Toe Ballet Flats, $28 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $28 If you take a close peep at the shoes J.Lo wore in June, you’ll see what appears to be some sort of mesh paneling, which this on-sale black pair resembles. They do have a bit more going on — shiny sequins and floral lace — but they’re under $30. And what’s more, many shoppers even picked them up in different colors to wear at their weddings. Qxcxingdy Pointed Toe Rhinestone Slip-On Flats, $28 (Save 5%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $28 If you were to look up “statement shoes” in the dictionary, you’d probably find a picture of the Qxcxingdy Pointed Toe Rhinestone Slip-On Flats. Eyes will immediately gravitate toward the dazzling pattern, shiny rhinestone baubles, and bright red bottom that will make an appearance mid-stride. But before grabbing your usual size, make sure to check out the sizing chart in the product description, as a few shoppers recommend sizing up a half size. Here’s your chance to take some pointers from the stars, and grab a similar pair of flat shoes for under $50. Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks. Slocyclub Classic Pointed Toe Slip-On Ballet Shoes, $37 Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $37 TN Tangnest Bowknot Pointed Toe Flats, Starting at $15 Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $25 Trary Casual Slip-On Bow Ballet Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $17 Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Funkymonkey Slip-On Flats, $27 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $27 Charles Albert Breathable Crochet Lace Ballet Flat, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $19 Juliet Holy Pointed Toe Rhinestones Buckle Slip-On Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 