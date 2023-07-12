Jennifer Lopez's Exact Mascara Is on Sale for Under $20 for Just a Few More Hours

It’s “the most important part” of her routine

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 11:53AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez Mascara Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Madison Woiten

You didn’t hear? Guess we’ll have to get loud then: The exact mascara Jennifer Lopez uses is on sale for just a few hours longer! 

Prime Day isn’t over just yet, and we’re glad we kept our eyes on all the shopping prizes, because Lopez’s exact mascara, the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, is 40 percent off. A tube of it usually costs $28, but right now, you can get it for just shy of $17. The travel-size version, which comes with a lot less product, is currently about the same price, so this is a steal. 

We first spotted the Shotgun Wedding star using the product back in December during a Vogue Beauty secrets video. Despite almost forgetting to apply it, she added that it’s “the most important part” of her routine. So, in the spirit of its new, and almost too-good-to-be-true price, don’t hold off or even tell yourself you’re “Waiting for Tonight” — just add it to your cart now. 

It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, $17 (Save 40%)

Amazon Prime Day IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

Amazon

If you want more proof, more than 7,200 shoppers have given the black mascara a five-star rating. Along with adding volume, the formula gives lashes a shot of biotin, protein, and peptides to help them really go the length. 

And the droves of rave reviews really do speak volumes: One shopper called it the “best mascara ever,” adding, “I have sparse eyelashes, and this mascara makes them look so full. And it's the only mascara that doesn't give me ‘raccoon eyes’ at the end of the day.”

Another customer said, “I complimented a coworker years ago on how long and beautiful her eyelashes were, and she swore it was because of this mascara. I tried it and never looked back!” According to a third shopper, “It lengthens, separates, [and] doesn't clump… it gives you nice coated lashes, and it doesn't smudge, smear, or flake.”

Like with many beauty products, you can customize it to your preference. Use one coat for a more natural look or keep swiping on layer after layer for true va-va-voom volume. Apply some on your under eye lashes too, and give them a quick brush through with one of these spoolies for a wispy effect.

Looking for other beauty products on sale during Prime Day? The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has a major fan in Kate Hudson (she even wishes she came up with the idea), and it’s now 30 percent off. This lightweight glow serum that’s under $35 is a constantly reached-for product for one PEOPLE writer, and this now-$13 product from Honest Beauty works on both the cheeks and lips. 

Keeping scrolling to save on even more Amazon Prime Day beauty deals before they end tonight at midnight PT. 

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.

 Amazon 

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40, $33 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40

Amazon

Tula Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm, $14 (Save 39%)

Amazon Prime Day TULA Skin Care Lip SOS

Amazon

Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color, $13 (Save 35%)

Amazon Prime Day Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color

Amazon

It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $18 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick

Amazon

