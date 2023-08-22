Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13

Slouchy jeans are so comfy, you might mistake them for sweatpants

By
Nicol Natale
Published on August 22, 2023 04:00PM EDT

Celebs in Baggy Jeans Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com / Michael Simon / Shutterstock

If there is one style of jeans that is taking over Hollywood, it’s baggy jeans. 

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow are already tapping into this flattering denim style ahead of fall. Lopez recently wore baggy jeans with a lightweight sweater in Paris, while Paltrow opted for a cargo-style pair while attending an Ed Sheeran concert in New York.

Other stars like Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney have also worn the denim style with white T-shirts and tank tops, proving that this timeless denim style can replace your go-to sweatpants when heading out, without compromising comfort. If you’re looking for a comfy pair of jeans you can easily dress up or down, read on for baggy jeans in a range of shades you can rely on this fall, and prices start at just $13.

Baggy Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

2021 High Waist Baggy Jeans

Amazon 2021 Women's High Waist Baggy Jeans Wide Leg Denim Jeans Flap

Amazon

If you’re a fan of Lopez’s ultra-baggy jeans, consider adding this $13 pair by 2021 to your closet. The blue jeans have a flattering mid-rise waist, a zipper enclosure, and an extra-baggy silhouette for a relaxed look. They’re available in 12 colors and patterns, including blue, tan, and black, and sizes XS through 4XL. And you’ll find four functional pockets: two in the front and two in the back.

“They fit perfectly and are very flattering,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Flvsun Baggy Cargo Jeans

Amazon Flvsun Womenâs Cargo Pants

Amazon

Paltrow opted for a cargo-style pair of baggy jeans, and these Flvsun Baggy Cargo Jeans look so similar to the pants the star recently wore while out in the Hamptons. In addition to a baggy silhouette and high waist, the Y2K-inspired jeans have four large flap pockets on the sides and two functional pockets on the back. The waistband is elastic, so it offers some stretch.

The jeans are available in light blue, blue, and black, and if you want to look as effortlessly cool as Paltrow, pair them with a basic white tank top.

Levi’s 94 Baggy Wide-Leg Jean

Amazon Levi's Women's 94 Baggy Wide Leg Jean

Amazon

Wide-leg jeans are a popular choice among celebs too, like Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence, and you can get in on two trends at once with a pair of the Levi’s 94 Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans.

The jeans are made of 100 percent cotton and offer a more casual vibe thanks to a mid-rise waist and relaxed fit through the hip and thigh. The jeans have four functional pockets, come in three hues (light wash, medium blue, and black), and are marked down to $56 right now. 

If you’re looking for a staple pair of pants to wear on repeat in the upcoming weeks, read on for more baggy jeans from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, Gilt, and Free People.

HDLTE Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Women Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

HDLTE Wide-Leg Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Women Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Baggy Jeans for Women

Amazon

Joe’s Jeans Narbella Boyfriend Crop Jeans

Gilt JOE'S Jeans Narbella Boyfriend Crop Jean

Gilt

BDG Urban Outfitters Logan Ripped High Waist Baggy Jeans

Nordstrom BDG Urban Outfitters Logan Ripped High Waist Baggy Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell Baggy Straight Jean

Madewell Baggy Straight Jean

Madewell

Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Idarose Wash

Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Idarose Wash: Pleated Edition

Madewell

Free People We the Free Old West Baggy Jeans

Free People We The Free Old West Slouchy Jeans

Free People

