Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Floral Maxi Dress Is Spot-On with the Summer Trend We See Celebs Wearing on Repeat Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen are wearing floral dresses, too

Jennifer Lopez is always one to make a fashion statement, and even her street style is turning heads. Take one of her most recent looks, for example. The Shotgun Wedding actress wore a breezy red and white floral maxi dress while out and about in Los Angeles, which appears to be this $268 one from Nibi the Label. She styled it with towering white platform pumps, a matching red and white Chanel bag, and, in true J.Lo fashion, stacks of gold jewelry. Vasquez/ LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID Lopez's exact cotton dress features ruffle hemmed shoulders, a cinched waistline, and a flowy lower half. It's this relaxed silhouette that makes it the ideal choice for summer days and nights. And the singer isn't the only one who understands the importance of a good floral maxi dress this time of year: Numerous other celebrities, like Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon, have been spotted wearing variations of dresses with the pretty botanical print. Shop Floral Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $120; abercrombie.com Zesica Floral Print Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress, $55 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress, $150; hillhousehome.com Eloges Butterfly Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $42; amazon.com ASOS The Frolic Watercolor Floral Ruffle Scoop Neck Maxi Dress, $73; asos.com You can wear maxis in many different ways by simply switching up your accessories. For a low-key look, all you need is a pair of sandals and your everyday handbag. To dress it up for a brunch or dinner, add a pair of heels or platforms and a touch of sparkle with some jewelry. As for similar options, there are plenty of affordable dresses out there. Zesica Floral Print Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $40 (Save $12) Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $40 This Zesica Dress is currently on sale for just $40 on Amazon. It features a conservative crew neckline, short sleeves that cover your arms a bit, and an empire waist with a tiered ruffle skirt. It has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "very flattering" and "cute and comfortable." And many are raving about the lightweight rayon fabric, which one customer said is "perfect for the summer heat." Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress, $55 (Save $55) Abercrombie & Fitch Buy on Abercrombie.com $110 $55 This Abercrombie ruffle sleeve dress is currently half-off, so now's a good time to add it to your cart. It has a very similar silhouette to Lopez's with the ruffled sleeves and fitted bodice. You can snag it in a print or a solid color, but it's selling fast. One reviewer described it as a "beautiful cottagecore dream dress," while another said it's a perfect midi style "to dress up or be more casual depending on the shoes you wear." Many people are also raving about the fact that the dress has pockets. If you're looking for an investment dress, there's also this Instagram-famous nap dress from Hill House and this highly reviewed poplin puff sleeve dress from Abercrombie, both of which will surely remain staples in your wardrobe for years to come. Keep scrolling for more floral maxi dresses to wear to all your summer events. Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $120 Abercrombie & Fitch Buy on Abercrombie.com $120 ASOS The Frolic Watercolor Floral Ruffle Scoop Neck Maxi Dress, $73 Asos Buy on Asos $69 Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress, $150 Hill House Home Buy on Hillhousehome.com $150 Eloges Butterfly Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $42 Amazon Buy on Amazon