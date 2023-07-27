Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer had turned 54 just two days prior to her antique shopping outing

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 10:54PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.
Photo:

backgrid

Jennifer Lopez gave us flashbacks to her diva persona “Jenny from the block” while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques near Culver City last Wednesday.

Wearing baggy, high-waisted jeans artfully ripped at the knees and a white cropped tank top that flashed her sculpted abs and toned biceps, Lopez finished off the look with her hair pulled into a top-knot, her signature gold accessories including chunky hoop earrings and a gold wrist cuff, plus a teeny-tiny crossbody beige purse.

The mom-of-two had turned 54 just two days prior to her antique shopping outing.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she wrote on the birthday photos she posted to her 250 million followers on Instagram. The actress also danced on tabletops while being cheered on by a bevy of buddies.

One of Lopez’s Instagram followers echoed the sentiments of many when they responded to her birthday photo dump, “Are you sure you are 54? You are so beautiful and look maybe 34 maybe!!!!”

Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.

backgrid

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'

In June, PEOPLE reported that the couple, who married last year, purchased a new home together in Beverly Hillspaying about $61 million for the impressive spread, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 38,000-square-foot massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there's a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and became engaged in April 2022. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their marriage in a stunning ceremony at his home in Georgia in August.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE in February 2022. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Related Articles
Zaya Wade, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for L.A. Date Night with Girlfriend 070 Shake — See the Photos!
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
Actress Cameron Diaz makes aÂ rareÂ appearance as she is seen chatting with her friend in the valet parking area in Beverly Hills.
Cameron Diaz Seen Smiling While Out in Beverly Hills During Rare Appearance
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show; Victoria Beckham Wears Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical"
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More 'Back to the Future' Stars Reunite at Gala for Broadway Musical
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photos from 43rd Birthday Celebrations with Twin Sister and Daughter Vivian
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Nicola Peltz Celebrates 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'