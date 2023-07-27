Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud

Jennifer Lopez gave us flashbacks to her diva persona “Jenny from the block” while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques near Culver City last Wednesday.

Wearing baggy, high-waisted jeans artfully ripped at the knees and a white cropped tank top that flashed her sculpted abs and toned biceps, Lopez finished off the look with her hair pulled into a top-knot, her signature gold accessories including chunky hoop earrings and a gold wrist cuff, plus a teeny-tiny crossbody beige purse.

The mom-of-two had turned 54 just two days prior to her antique shopping outing.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she wrote on the birthday photos she posted to her 250 million followers on Instagram. The actress also danced on tabletops while being cheered on by a bevy of buddies.

One of Lopez’s Instagram followers echoed the sentiments of many when they responded to her birthday photo dump, “Are you sure you are 54? You are so beautiful and look maybe 34 maybe!!!!”

In June, PEOPLE reported that the couple, who married last year, purchased a new home together in Beverly Hills, paying about $61 million for the impressive spread, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 38,000-square-foot massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there's a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and became engaged in April 2022. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their marriage in a stunning ceremony at his home in Georgia in August.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE in February 2022. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

