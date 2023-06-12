Jennifer Lopez Truly Embodies the Dancer Emoji in Her Fiery — and Feathery! — Red Dress

The "On the Floor" singer looked just like the popular emoji in a series of sexy snapshots posted to instagram

By Ashley Paige
Updated on June 12, 2023 07:27PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez And Revolve Celebrate The Launch Of The JLo Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection In Beverly Hills
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez is red-hot!

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, Lopez, 53, wore a bright red strapless number with an angled hemline and a matching pair of strappy red heels. The best part? The red feathers adorning the bottom half of the dress.

Overall, the "On the Floor" singer looked just like the popular dancer emoji — fitting for a world-renowned performer like her. 

Lopez wore the dress to promote her lower-calorie cocktail line, Delola. In the series of snapshots, she’s holding a Bella Berry spritz while striking a few chic poses and showing off her toned legs (which fans were quick to notice.) 

The Mother star's followers are loving the display, commenting fire and red heart emojis under the actress' post, which has garnered over 500,000 likes so far.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The three ready-to-drink spritzes on the Delola website — which hit stores, restaurants, and bars in April — contain a different spirit. The Bella Berry is made with vodka, the Paloma Rosa has tequila and the L'Orange features an amaro base. The 750ml bottle retails for $23 and the 375ml is $12.

Lopez exclusively told PEOPLE the line represents the more relaxed lifestyle she’s embodying lately.

"I think as I've kind of gotten to be less of a workaholic and enjoy life a little bit more… it was something that I really, really wanted to do," said Lopez.

The name of the brand is one hardcore fans may recognize — "Lola" is her nickname among her inner circle. 

“The way we came up with the name for Delola was really about being the carefree, fun side of who I am,” she said. “I love to entertain. I love throwing parties at my house. I'm always the first one on the dance floor at all of the industry events and at times, on vacation, dancing on the table.”

The mom of two cited her new husband Ben Affleck as an inspiration for the fashionable design embossed on the bottles.

"I'm a Leo. On the actual bottle, I put two lions — Ben and I are both Leos — like a male and a female lion," Lopez said. "It's very personalized, really authentic to me and what I love."

