Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Summer Getaway in Italy: Watch

The 'Hustlers' star dined on some authentic Italian pasta during a seaside lunch while on vacation

Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022.
Published on August 12, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez enjoys a pasta-filled lunch in Italy. Photo:

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of her summer vacation!

The Hustlers actress, 54, is currently on a sun-filled getaway to Italy and has been giving her Instagram followers an all-access pass to her picturesque trip — including a delicious-looking lunch.

Lopez documented the Thursday seaside meal at Lo Scoglio restaurant in a Reel she shared on Instagram Saturday, which she captioned, “Spaghetti ravioli 🍝 🇮🇹.”

In the video, set to Dean Martin’s “Mambo Italiano,” the actress held her hair back to try some Italian cuisine, sampling several types of authentic Italian pasta during her meal with friends at the restaurant, which is located in Nerano, a fishing village on the Amalfi Coast.

As she sampled one dish, Lopez spoke to the camera in an accent saying, "It's a spaghetti ravioli" before she took a bite out of a forkful of ravioli. Shortly afterward, the Reel showed her sampling some tasty looking spaghetti.

Lopez also made sure to capture the beautiful surroundings of Nerano, with one sweeping camera shot that showed the sun-drenched beach next to the restaurant. As she panned the camera around the eatery — which sits on a deck over the water — she revealed she was dining with a group of friends.

The Reel also included several selfies that showed Lopez glowing in the Italian sun and posing in a mirror — giving fans a closer look at her outfit for the sun-filled outing. For her pasta-filled feast, the “On The Floor” singer wore a strappy floral dress with a structured, corset-like top and a flowy skirt.

Jennifer Lopez enjoys some ravioli during a seaside lunch on her Italian vacation.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The actress, who celebrated her 54th birthday last month, was also spotted on Friday on the Italian island of Capri wearing an equally stylish ensemble as she enjoyed some shopping.

A few hours before her fun lunch post, Lopez had also shared a Reel on her Instagram Story that showed her on a boat, with what appeared to be the Italian coast behind her, pouring from a bottle of her Delola beverage brand into a glass and toasting the camera. The actress was joined by various others on the boat in the Reel, who each took a turn pouring from a Delola bottle into their own glass.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.
Jennifer Lopez shops on her Italian vacation on August 11.

backgrid

Although husband Ben Affleck appeared not to be present for Lopez's Italian getaway, the pair was spotted together shopping in the Hamptons in early August.

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July, visited the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, earlier this month, where they purchased a T-shirt that read "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again," an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

"They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” a source said, adding that after they left the shop, “they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day."

