Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'

Jennifer Lopez is a dancing queen on her birthday!

The singer and actress, who turned 54 on Monday, was seen dancing on top a table as she celebrated her birthday in a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Lopez was pictured getting into the groove with her head thrown back as she stood on a table in a sparkly backless silver gown with her arms raised.

She was surrounded by guests who sat at other tables, and was joined by one attendee for a dance as he stood up and raised his arms also.



“Birthday mood … all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” Lopez wrote in the caption.



The “Dance Again” singer showed off her glamorous birthday outfit in full in a second photo as she posed outdoors, a cocktail glass in hand. She accessorized the sparkly look with her signature bling as she wore a stack of embellished bracelets and emerald-green drop earrings.

Ever the style queen, Lopez was later snapped in an outfit change as she modeled a sheer black printed kaftan with a trilby hat and chunky gold hoop jewelry. The singer then removed her kaftan to reveal a matching bikini as she flaunted her figure in the sun.

The Marry Me actress's latest snapshots come after longtime friend Salma Hayek Pinault paid tribute to her on her birthday with a blast from the past.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star shared a throwback photo on Instagram that featured herself smiling with Lopez and the latter's now-husband Ben Affleck, plus Susan Sarandon, Gael García Bernal, the late Ed Limato and more.

"Happy birthday @jlo! 🎂💐🥳 Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day," Hayek Pinault, 56, wrote in the caption.

She continued, "It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last 😂😂😂. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!"

Lopez replied in the comment section with emojis: "🤍🤍🤍🥳.

The singer has had much to celebrate recently, following her first wedding anniversary with husband Affleck, 50, earlier this month.



One day after the first anniversary of the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials, the singer and actress teased her new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas."