Jennifer Lopez's Dad Is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: 'I Love You'

Jennifer Lopez is making her fans swoon over how sweet her father is.

On Monday, the singer and actress, 53, posted an Instagram video of her dad, David Lopez, drinking one of her Delola cocktails.

"Daddy, what was the first thing you asked me for when you got here?" Jennifer asked.

"Delola," David, 81, responded with a smile, explaining that he was drinking the Paloma version. "This was made right. This lady knew what she was doing."

"What lady, me?!" Jennifer asked with a laugh as David appeared to turn directly to his daughter's eye line. "Yes, that lady."



In the clip, the retired computer technician wore a short-sleeved white button-down with his sunglasses tucked into his front pocket.

He appeared happy and relaxed while seated inside as sunlight through the window beamed through the glass behind him.

Then the singer, who chose her throwback tune "Jenny from the Block" to play over the video, told David she was sending him a bottle to take back with him.

"Happy Father's Day, Daddy, I love you," Jennifer said, to which her dad responded, "Thank you, sweetheart, I love you more."



David Lopez. Jennifer Lopez Instagram

"Stoppp this is so cute ... thank you David for blessing us with such a beautiful woman who we are so very proud to call our idol," one fan wrote in the comments, while another follower said, "He's one classy daddy."

A third person expressed a similar sentiment: "He has such a sweet and classy demeanor."



The native Puerto Rican, who raised Jennifer with her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez in New York City, was featured in his daughter's Halftime documentary and is also credited in 2014's Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again.

In April, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur announced her venture into the alcohol business and spoke with PEOPLE about how the company aligns with her personal lifestyle.

"I think as I've kind of gotten to be less of a workaholic and enjoy life a little bit more…it was something that I really, really wanted to do," she said.

Jennifer Lopez. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The three ready-to-drink spritzes — which hit stores, restaurants and bars in April, as well — each contain a different spirit.



The Bella Berry is made with vodka, the Paloma Rosa that David was drinking has tequila and the L'Orange features an amaro base. The 750ml bottle retails for $23, and the 375ml is $12.

The name of the brand is one super fans may recognize — "Lola" is Jennifer's nickname among close friends.



"I love to entertain. I love throwing parties at my house. I'm always the first one on the dance floor at all of the industry events and at times, on vacation, dancing on the table. That is kind of who Lola is," said the star.