Jennifer Lopez's 'Ben' Necklace Costs at Least $1,000 — but You Can Create Your Own Custom One for $23

It’s a great gift for a loved one

Published on August 26, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez Nameplate Necklace Tout
Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting a second of summer go to waste. 

As evidenced by her recent Instagram post, the “Jenny From the Block” singer is soaking up the sun and turning a look at every chance she gets — all of which are perfectly accessorized by her adorable, dainty “Ben” necklace. 

The gold, Y-chain piece from Foundrae pictured multiple times in her post features the three spaced-out capital letters that spell Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck’s first name. The brand's creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told PEOPLE that Affleck custom designed the necklace himself for her birthday last year.

Jennifer Lopez Nameplate Necklace

Jennifer Lopez/Getty Images

Most of Foundrae’s pieces go for thousands of dollars. But if you saw J. Lo’s Instagram and had to have something similar — be it to remember a lover or even commemorate yourself, because you deserve it — we found plenty of budget-friendly options. Even if you aren’t in the market for one, it would make a great anniversary gift (Ben and Jen just celebrated their first!).

The good news is, no matter who the lucky necklace receiver may be, there are customizable dupes that can give you Lopez’s look for less.

CaitlynMinimalist Custom Name Necklace, $26

Amazon CAITLYNMINIMALIST Custom Name Necklace

Amazon

This $26 option from Amazon features letters and letter spacing that look nearly identical to J. Lo’s chain. It’s made of gold-plated sterling silver, so it won’t turn your skin colors or deteriorate over time, and it’s nickel-free so as not to cause allergic reactions. Best of all, the chains are hand-made with care, making them just as special as Affleck’s personalized pick — and once you design yours, it will ship within two weeks.

BaubleBar Pavé Initial Y-Chain Necklace, $38

Baublebar PavÃ© Initial Y-Chain Necklace

Baublebar

You probably noticed that Lopez’s chain has a unique Y-shape that allows the letters to dance across her decolletage at different heights. BaubleBar sells a simpler version — a Y-chain necklace that displays a single initial embellished with sparkly glass gemstones. Adjustable fastening makes it easy to find the length you like, and its basic elegance goes with any outfit. The gold-plated brass is hypoallergenic and made to last.

Believe it or not, those are just two of the many customizable name necklaces the internet has to offer. Shop the rest of our picks below and finish your summer with style as sweet as Bennifer’s. 

MignonandMignon Personalized Name Necklace, $23

Amazon MignonandMignon Personalized Your Name Necklaces

Amazon

BaubleBar 18K Gold Mini Pavé Custom Nameplate Necklace, $158

Baublebar 18K Gold Mini PavÃ© Custom Nameplate Necklace

Baublebar

Oak and Luna Mon Petit Gold-Plated Name Necklace, $100

Oak and Luna mon petit name necklace 14k solid gold

Oak and Luna

Argento Vivo Personalized Dangle Charm Necklace, $148

Nordstrom Argento Vivo Personalized Dangle Charm Necklace

Nordstrom

Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace, $60

Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace

Gorjana

