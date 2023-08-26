Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ben’ Necklace Costs at Least $1,000 — but You Can Create Your Own Custom One for $23 It’s a great gift for a loved one By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez isn’t letting a second of summer go to waste. As evidenced by her recent Instagram post, the “Jenny From the Block” singer is soaking up the sun and turning a look at every chance she gets — all of which are perfectly accessorized by her adorable, dainty “Ben” necklace. The gold, Y-chain piece from Foundrae pictured multiple times in her post features the three spaced-out capital letters that spell Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck’s first name. The brand's creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told PEOPLE that Affleck custom designed the necklace himself for her birthday last year. Jennifer Lopez/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19 Most of Foundrae’s pieces go for thousands of dollars. But if you saw J. Lo’s Instagram and had to have something similar — be it to remember a lover or even commemorate yourself, because you deserve it — we found plenty of budget-friendly options. Even if you aren’t in the market for one, it would make a great anniversary gift (Ben and Jen just celebrated their first!). The good news is, no matter who the lucky necklace receiver may be, there are customizable dupes that can give you Lopez’s look for less. CaitlynMinimalist Custom Name Necklace, $26 Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 This $26 option from Amazon features letters and letter spacing that look nearly identical to J. Lo’s chain. It’s made of gold-plated sterling silver, so it won’t turn your skin colors or deteriorate over time, and it’s nickel-free so as not to cause allergic reactions. Best of all, the chains are hand-made with care, making them just as special as Affleck’s personalized pick — and once you design yours, it will ship within two weeks. BaubleBar Pavé Initial Y-Chain Necklace, $38 Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $38 You probably noticed that Lopez’s chain has a unique Y-shape that allows the letters to dance across her decolletage at different heights. BaubleBar sells a simpler version — a Y-chain necklace that displays a single initial embellished with sparkly glass gemstones. Adjustable fastening makes it easy to find the length you like, and its basic elegance goes with any outfit. The gold-plated brass is hypoallergenic and made to last. Believe it or not, those are just two of the many customizable name necklaces the internet has to offer. Shop the rest of our picks below and finish your summer with style as sweet as Bennifer’s. MignonandMignon Personalized Name Necklace, $23 Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 BaubleBar 18K Gold Mini Pavé Custom Nameplate Necklace, $158 Baublebar Buy on Baublebar.com $158 Oak and Luna Mon Petit Gold-Plated Name Necklace, $100 Oak and Luna Buy on Oakandluna.com $100 Argento Vivo Personalized Dangle Charm Necklace, $148 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $148 Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace, $60 Gorjana Buy on Gorjana.com $60 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Sofia Vergara Joined Jennifer Lopez in the Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Trend — Similar Styles Start at $36 Kate Hudson Played the Guitar in the Timeless Jean Style You Can Get for $30 Replace Your Heavy Suitcase with This ‘Spacious’ Carry-On Backpack That’s on Sale for Just $37 Right Now