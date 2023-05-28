Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable

Spoiler: The spacious bag is only $76

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Charles & Keith

Jennifer Lopez has a lot of expensive handbags, from $550 Coach bags to Christian Dior totes. But there’s one purse she keeps carrying that’s way more affordable than it appears. 

The Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag has all the luxe-looking details of a designer handbag, but it only costs $76. The singer, 53, was first seen with the little white bag in an Instagram Story in September ahead of an event with Latina entrepreneurs, holding it with a coordinating monochromatic white pantsuit. More recently, she was spotted carrying the same bag on Mother’s Day, wearing a purple floral off-the-shoulder midi dress and wedges. 

Since it seems J.Lo has a pretty vast handbag collection, it’s notable that she’s opted for this budget-friendly bag on multiple occasions — but easy to see why. 

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Handbag

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

The Charles & Keith bag has a sculptural, moon-shaped silhouette that’s surprisingly spacious, with pretty gold accents that make it look elevated. With its zippered closure and turn lock, it’ll keep your belongings safely secured. It’s also got an interior slip pocket to organize your smaller essentials. 

This little handbag is truly versatile thanks to the multiple ways it can be carried: Hold it by the top-handle, like Lopez demonstrated, or attach the included adjustable leather strap or gold metal chain to sling it over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody. The sophisticated design is ideal for all occasions, especially if you have upcoming summer weddings or outdoor parties to attend. 

Mini Crescent Hobo Bag - White

Charles & Keith

Buy It! Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag in White, $76; charleskeith.com

J.Lo owns the crisp white version, which is an ideal summery hue that’s easy to accessorize with everything from a flowy dress and wedges (like the singer did) to a coordinating blazer and jeans. It’s also available in black, and at such an affordable price, you may want to grab it in both colors to use throughout every season. And if it’s your first time ordering from the brand, you can score 10 percent off your purchase by signing up for its newsletter. 

Whichever Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag you choose, one thing’s for certain: You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to copy Jennifer’s Lopez’s style. 

Mini Crescent Hobo Bag - Black

Charles & Keith

Buy It! Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag in Black, $76; charleskeith.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Related Articles
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
Lily Pulitzer Southern Tide Collab Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Newest Menswear Collection Is Packed with Prints, Pops of Color, and Father's Day Gifts
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
Madewell Summer Sale Tout
You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals Tout
Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Outdoor Voices x Chaco Launch Tout
Outdoor Voices Teamed Up with This Ultra-Comfy Shoe Brand on a Sandal That Will Motivate You to Get Outdoors
Cariuma White Canvas Sneaker Drop
This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
beach bag TOUT
This Sand-Resistant Beach Bag Is 'Spacious' and 'Lightweight,' and It's Just $15 Right Now