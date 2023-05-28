Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable

Jennifer Lopez has a lot of expensive handbags, from $550 Coach bags to Christian Dior totes. But there’s one purse she keeps carrying that’s way more affordable than it appears.

The Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag has all the luxe-looking details of a designer handbag, but it only costs $76. The singer, 53, was first seen with the little white bag in an Instagram Story in September ahead of an event with Latina entrepreneurs, holding it with a coordinating monochromatic white pantsuit. More recently, she was spotted carrying the same bag on Mother’s Day, wearing a purple floral off-the-shoulder midi dress and wedges.

Since it seems J.Lo has a pretty vast handbag collection, it’s notable that she’s opted for this budget-friendly bag on multiple occasions — but easy to see why.

The Charles & Keith bag has a sculptural, moon-shaped silhouette that’s surprisingly spacious, with pretty gold accents that make it look elevated. With its zippered closure and turn lock, it’ll keep your belongings safely secured. It’s also got an interior slip pocket to organize your smaller essentials.

This little handbag is truly versatile thanks to the multiple ways it can be carried: Hold it by the top-handle, like Lopez demonstrated, or attach the included adjustable leather strap or gold metal chain to sling it over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody. The sophisticated design is ideal for all occasions, especially if you have upcoming summer weddings or outdoor parties to attend.

J.Lo owns the crisp white version, which is an ideal summery hue that’s easy to accessorize with everything from a flowy dress and wedges (like the singer did) to a coordinating blazer and jeans. It’s also available in black, and at such an affordable price, you may want to grab it in both colors to use throughout every season. And if it’s your first time ordering from the brand, you can score 10 percent off your purchase by signing up for its newsletter.

Whichever Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag you choose, one thing’s for certain: You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to copy Jennifer’s Lopez’s style.

