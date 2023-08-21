Jennifer Lopez is toasting the first anniversary of her Georgia wedding celebration with Ben Affleck.

The actress and musician, 54, shared behind-the-scenes photos from her Georgia wedding ceremony to Affleck, 51, in an Instagram post on Monday.

“One year ago today 🤍 …,” Lopez wrote in her caption. She then revealed some of the lyrics to her new song “Dear Ben Part II” from her upcoming album This Is Me…Now.

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…,” Lopez continued, before signing off, “Jennifer 🤍 #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend 'The Flash' premiere in June. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In the first photo shared from her wedding celebration, Lopez was seen being carried by Affleck while wearing a white wedding dress with flowing short sleeves and a long white veil. Affleck meanwhile wore a white tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie.

The married couple was seen in a second photo sharing a kiss under a wooden arch at night, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background — with Lopez shown in a second white dress with a plunging neckline draped with pearls.



Lopez and Affleck celebrated their nuptials with friends and family in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022, a month after getting married in Las Vegas. Affleck hosted the wedding celebrations at his 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.



The pair had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned," leading up to their second wedding, including "a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up", a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Lopez and Affleck had their wedding ceremony in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022. OnTheJLo and John Russo

Earlier this week, Lopez was seen in an Instagram photo giving a sweet nod to her husband as she wore a necklace that spelt out his name.

The Delola founder was seen in the snap in a bathroom with her hand on her chest as she sported a chain necklace that spelt out, ‘BEN’, in gold letters. “This Is…August (so far) ☀️💚🏝️,” Lopez captioned as she shared recent vacations photos, along with the image.

The Mother star is quite attached to her 'BEN' necklace as she has been spotted wearing it on several occasions. Lopez was first pictured rocking the jewelry in tribute to ther partner in 2021, shortly after celebrating her 52nd birthday with Affleck as they rekindled their romance that year.

In July, Lopez also celebrated her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck, one day after the first anniversary of their nuptials at the Little White Chapel.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.

