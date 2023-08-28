Lifestyle Style Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color Shop similar styles starting at $44 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram Jennifer Lopez is channeling her “baddest” boss energy. Last week, the multi-hyphenate was spotted leaving a meeting, and her outfit was peak business casual. J.Lo, 54, wore medium wash straight jeans, a white button-down shirt, black stilettos, and a sleek brown blazer. The Mother actress was clearly feeling herself: She shared the look on Instagram, writing that she’s “looking like the baddest.” Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram Blazers instantly elevate any outfit, and the chocolate color of Lopez’s is a versatile fall shade that goes with everything. Take a cue from the “On the Floor” singer and add a staple blazer to your closet for the upcoming season. Below, shop brown blazers from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Madewell starting at just $44. Brown Blazers Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Febriajuce Oversized Blazer, $52.99; amazon.com Madewell the Dorset Crop Blazer, $76.65 with code COOLDOWN (orig. $148); madewell.com Bardot the Oversized Blazer, $90 (orig. $169); revolve.com Luvamia Oversized Blazer for Women, $43.99; amazon.com Madewell the Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen, $113.99 (orig. $168); madewell.com Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com Eloquii Oversized Satin Blazer, $129.98 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com The Drop Women’s Blazer, $74.90; amazon.com LookBookStore Women’s Blazer, $43.99; amazon.com Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30 Celebrities break out blazers like clockwork every fall, so it’s only a matter of time before we see more stars wearing the essential layering piece. Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and Hilary Duff are just a few fellow fans of blazers. Luvamia Oversized Blazer for Women Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Amazon has a handful of brown blazers under $60, which is a steal for the classic wardrobe piece. This double-breasted option has tortoise buttons and two front pockets, while this oversized blazer keeps things simple with a single button and relaxed fit. Madewell the Dorset Crop Blazer Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $148 $77 Madewell has a great selection of blazers, both patterned and solid-colored. If you prefer a shorter fit, this cropped blazer is right for you. The best-seller is made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric and has a slouchy silhouette that keeps things low-key. The coffee bean shade will complement any denim wash and even leather pants once the temperatures dip. This linen blazer from Madewell is better suited for late summer days when you need a light layering piece. Nab it while it’s over $50 off. The ways you can wear a brown blazer are endless: Throw it on over maxi dresses or satin slip skirts, use it to dress up a denim skirt and knee-high boot combo, or simply wear it with jeans and a tee. Below, shop more brown blazers you’ll wear on repeat this fall and beyond. LookBookStore Women’s Blazer Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 Febriajuce Oversized Blazer Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 The Drop Women’s Blazer Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 Bardot the Oversized Blazer Revolve Buy on Revolve $169 $90 Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Blazer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $99 Madewell the Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $168 $114 Eloquii Oversized Satin Blazer Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $150 $130 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week — All Under $100 Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25