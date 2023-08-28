Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color

Shop similar styles starting at $44

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products.
Published on August 28, 2023

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Brown Blazer
Photo:

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is channeling her “baddest” boss energy.

Last week, the multi-hyphenate was spotted leaving a meeting, and her outfit was peak business casual. J.Lo, 54, wore medium wash straight jeans, a white button-down shirt, black stilettos, and a sleek brown blazer. The Mother actress was clearly feeling herself: She shared the look on Instagram, writing that she’s “looking like the baddest.”

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Brown Blazer

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

Blazers instantly elevate any outfit, and the chocolate color of Lopez’s is a versatile fall shade that goes with everything. Take a cue from the “On the Floor” singer and add a staple blazer to your closet for the upcoming season. Below, shop brown blazers from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Madewell starting at just $44.

Brown Blazers Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Celebrities break out blazers like clockwork every fall, so it’s only a matter of time before we see more stars wearing the essential layering piece. Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and Hilary Duff are just a few fellow fans of blazers.

Luvamia Oversized Blazer for Women

Amazon luvamia Blazer Jackets

Amazon

Amazon has a handful of brown blazers under $60, which is a steal for the classic wardrobe piece. This double-breasted option has tortoise buttons and two front pockets, while this oversized blazer keeps things simple with a single button and relaxed fit.

Madewell the Dorset Crop Blazer

Madewell The Dorset Crop Blazer in Easygoing Crepe

Madewell

Madewell has a great selection of blazers, both patterned and solid-colored. If you prefer a shorter fit, this cropped blazer is right for you. The best-seller is made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric and has a slouchy silhouette that keeps things low-key. The coffee bean shade will complement any denim wash and even leather pants once the temperatures dip.

This linen blazer from Madewell is better suited for late summer days when you need a light layering piece. Nab it while it’s over $50 off.

The ways you can wear a brown blazer are endless: Throw it on over maxi dresses or satin slip skirts, use it to dress up a denim skirt and knee-high boot combo, or simply wear it with jeans and a tee. Below, shop more brown blazers you’ll wear on repeat this fall and beyond.

LookBookStore Women’s Blazer

Amazon LookbookStore Blazer

Amazon

Febriajuce Oversized Blazer

Amazon Febriajuce Women's Casual Long Sleeve Lapel Oversized Button Work Office Blazer

Amazon

The Drop Women’s Blazer

Amazon The Drop Women's Blazer

Amazon

Bardot the Oversized Blazer

Revolve Bardot The Oversized Blazer

Revolve

Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Blazer

Nordstrom Double Breasted Blazer

Nordstrom

Madewell the Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen

Madewell The Oversized Blazer in 100% Linen

Madewell

Eloquii Oversized Satin Blazer

Nordstrom ELOQUII Oversize Satin Blazer

Nordstrom

