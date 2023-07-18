Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.

On Monday — one day after the first anniversary of the couple's nuptials at the Little White Chapel — the singer and actress, 53, teased her new song “Midnight Trip to Vegas".

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.



Lopez wore the dress on Sunday when she and Affleck, 50, headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California in celebration of their anniversary.

The Grammy winner later revealed the lyrics to her new track in her On the JLo newsletter, alongside a snippet of herself singing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

In the clip, the mom of two looks to the camera and mouths the lyrics, which revisit her marrying the AIR star in Vegas.

“Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” says Lopez. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing.”

“Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”



The track marks the first taste of Lopez’s upcoming album This is Me… Now — a successor to her 2002 Affleck-inspired album This Is Me…Then.

Lopez sang along to the new track in clip from her On the JLo newsletter. On The JLO

On Jul. 17, 2022, The Mother star revealed she and Affleck had tied the knot the day before at the Little White Chapel, months after revealing their engagement in April.



"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote to her fans in her newsletter.



In her Instagram post teasing her new track, Lopez wore the same white dress she wore to her anniversary dinner with Affleck. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other," Lopez continued. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez then referenced the pink Cadillac mentioned in her new song, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed."

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez continued. "They even had a Bluetooth for the (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very, long last."

Lopez and Affleck began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. However, they postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony was due to go ahead. They rekindled their romance in 2021.

Following their split, Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner, 51. The pair share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, while Lopez shares twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian "Max" David, 15, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.