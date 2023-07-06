Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands as They're Seen Leaving a Furniture Store

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shopping for their new pad?

The married couple — who reportedly recently closed on a mansion in Beverly Hills, California — were spotted leaving a furniture store in the Hamptons on Wednesday, walking hand-in-hand.

Both Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, went casual for their trip, with the Oscar winner in a flannel-button down over a dark T-shirt and jeans.

The actress and singer opted for a maroon long-sleeved top and loose white pants, wearing her hair loose and carrying a crossbody bag.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Back in late May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Affleck and Lopez had closed on their new digs, paying about $61 million for the impressive spread.

The massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there's a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

Both Affleck and Lopez have listed their other homes in the area since tying the knot last July.

The Marry Me actress put her Bel Air Mansion on the market in February, for $42.5 million. Among the gated, eight-acre estate's many amenities are nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a home theater lined with posters from Lopez and Affleck's movies, the real-estate images show.

Meanwhile, the Argo director listed his Pacific Palisades home in August 2022 for $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a Los Angeles screening of Marry Me on Feb. 8, 2022. Rich Fury/WireImage

The following month, Lopez celebrated her actor husband on Father's Day by sharing a shirtless photo of Affleck on Instagram, alongside a sweet tribute.

“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa,” the actress and singer captioned the post of Affleck showing off his six-pack. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

The carousel also featured two snapshots of the couple cozying up together in selfies and a cute montage of photos and clips that began with a video of Affleck sitting in an office and turning around to flash a smile at the camera.

The latter footage was was followed by a clip of Lopez on The View the previous month, talking about what an “amazing dad” Affleck is.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” she said as clips of the pair together started playing over the top. “He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved. He teaches me, about how to interact with the kids sometimes."