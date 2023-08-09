Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19

She wore the comfy jeans while shopping in Paris

Published on August 9, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Splash News

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a post-birthday vacation in Europe.

The Shotgun Wedding star was spotted having lunch in Paris, France with her manager Benny Medina and other members of her team after celebrating her birthday with husband Ben Affleck two weeks ago. And her outfit is getting us excited for fall. As she exited the restaurant, Lopez wore a lightweight beige sweater, an oversized scarf, and one of her go-to jean styles: baggy jeans.

Jennifer Lopez

Splash News

Lopez has been all about baggy pants the past year. Recently, she wore white wide-leg jeans while exiting her car, and in the spring, she went for a Y2K-inspired look with baggy cargo pants and a white sweater. Comfy and flattering, baggy jeans are what you can reach for when you want the comfort of sweatpants, but the structure of denim. They also offer plenty of breathing room, which is ideal for warm weather.

If you’re looking for an effortless way to be comfortable this fall without throwing on a pair of leggings or sweats, baggy jeans are it. Read on for several pairs that look similar to Lopez’s look, with prices starting at just $19.

Shop Baggy Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

HDLTE Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Baggy Wide Leg Jeans Non-Stretch Fabric High Waist

Amazon

Lopez isn’t the only star to wear baggy jeans — Hollywood constantly reaches for the flattering denim style. Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and Hilary Duff are just some of the famous faces who have been spotted wearing these trendy pants. 

If you’re a fan of the medium wash of Lopez’s baggy jeans she had on while in Paris, consider this lookalike $40 pair from Amazon. The HDLTE Wide-Leg Jeans have a similar baggy silhouette with a wide-leg hem, and the denim pants are made of a cotton and polyester blend that’s soft yet non-stretchy. They have a supportive high-waist, a zipper enclosure, and five functional pockets.

When it comes time to give the jeans a refresh, just toss them in the washing machine for an easy clean. They’re also available in eight hues in varying shades of blue, gray, and black.

2021 High Waist Baggy Jeans

Amazon 2021 Women's High Waist Baggy Jeans Wide Leg Denim Jeans Flap

Amazon

You can even get a pair of baggy jeans for just $19 at Amazon. This pair comes in a relaxed, baggy silhouette that offers plenty of breathing room. The blue jeans have a mid-rise waist and functional pockets, and they come in a pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy.

They’re available in 12 colors and patterns, including shades of blues, tan, and black, and in sizes XS through 4XL. One five-star reviewer called the jeans “very comfortable and stretchy.”

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Birchford Wash: Pleated Edition

Madewell

Madewell is well known for its quality jeans, and this cropped pair is ideal for the days when the temperatures are slightly warmer. With a cropped hem and a baggy silhouette, The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans allow you to show off your shoes, whether you wear them with sandals, white sneakers, or booties. The pants have slouchy wide legs for a relaxed look, and they have flattering pleats for a broken-in feel. In the past week alone, over 700 Madewell shoppers have added them to their carts — a pretty good sign that these will be a fall favorite in the months ahead.

No matter the season, baggy jeans are simply just a comfy take on standard jeans. If you’re looking for a new staple pair of pants, find more of our favorite baggy denim jeans from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom below.

HDLTE Wide-Leg Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Amazon HDLTE Women Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Baggy Jeans for Women

Amazon

SweatyRocks Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Casual Loose Ripped Denim Pants Distressed

Amazon

Banana Republic The Loose Jean

Banana Republic THE LOOSE JEAN

Banana Republic

Free People Maeve Stardust Low Slung Baggy Jean

Gilt Free People Maeve Stardust Loose jeans

Gilt

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White

Madewell

Free People We the Free Tinsley High Waist Baggy Jeans

Nordstrom Free People We the Free Tinsley High Waist Baggy Jeans

Nordstrom

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom Levis Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

