Jennifer Lopez Teams Oversized Fringed Jacket with Snakeskin Boots at Coach Runway Show for NYFW

Jennifer Lopez is shining at New York Fashion Week.

The "If You Had My Love" singer, 54, attended the Coach Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear fashion show on Thursday and sat front row between Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Lopez was named as Coach’s global brand ambassador in 2019, taking over from Selena Gomez who had been the luxury brand’s ambassador since 2016. Sporting a high messy bun by celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León, the singer and actress rocked an oversized suede jacket — complete with fringing on the sleeves — knee-high snakeskin boots and silver Oera earrings from jewelry brand Tabayer.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, The Back-Up Plan star finished her look with a silver bag from Coach and a pair off-white Fendi sunglasses. Lopez’s light, lavender, glossy nails were created by celebrity Manicurist Tom Bachik.

In a clip from her front row appearance posted on her Instagram page, the actress and singer removed her sunglasses and laughed. “Oh don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us,” a voiceover of Meryl Streep speaking in the movie Devil Wears Prada said as the video played.

"Meta moment… lol… COACH NYFW @StuartVevers @voguemagazine #AnnaWintour," Lopez wrote in the caption of the post.

Posting more snaps from the event on her Instagram story, the actress smiled in one pic as she looked down while she posing on a staircase in her stylish look. She also shared a video that showed her posing at the event. Lopez had soundtracked the clip with her own song, “Jenny from the Block."

Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Back in May the mom of two celebrated Mother's Day in style with Coach, with a new campaign — which was photographed by Joshua Woods — that honored the dynamics of motherhood.

"Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it's our nurturing that helps them blossom," Lopez told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"All we need is love and a Tabby bag," she addded.

