Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Buy $60 Million L.A. Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly purchased a new home together after a long house hunt.

The couple have closed on a mansion in Beverly Hills, according to the Wall Street Journal, paying about $61 million for the impressive spread.

Over the last several months, multiple reports have circulated about the couple almost buying various high-ticket homes, but ultimately walking away. Now it seems they've found the one.

The massive property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Outside, there's a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities.

Getty Images

Both Affleck and Lopez have listed their other homes in the area since tying the knot.

The Marry Me actress put her Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 million on the market in February 2023. Among the gated, eight-acre estate's many amenities are nine bedrooms, twelve bathrooms and a home theater lined with posters from Lopez and Affleck's movies, the real estate images show.

The Argo director listed his Pacific Palisades home in August for $30 million. Featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the 13,500-square-foot property is located near the posh Riviera Country Club.



Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and became engaged in April 2022. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and celebrated their marriage in a stunning ceremony at his home in Georgia in August.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lopez opened up to PEOPLE in February 2022 about what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."



She shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," continued Lopez. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

She added, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter . . . We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."